(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of
Alleghany Corporation (Alleghany) as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-';
--Senior debt at 'BBB'.
Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of Alleghany's wholly owned
subsidiary
Transatlantic Holdings, Inc. (Transatlantic) as follows:
--IDR at 'A-';
--Senior debt at 'BBB+'.
In addition, Fitch has affirmed the 'A+' Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating
of Transatlantic's property/casualty reinsurance subsidiaries
and the 'A' IFS
rating of RSUI Group, Inc's (RSUI) property/casualty insurance
subsidiaries. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings is provided
at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's affirmation of Alleghany's ratings reflects the
company's conservative
capitalization, reasonable financial leverage, sizable cash
position and
favorable financial flexibility. The ratings also reflect
operating challenges
in the highly competitive, property/casualty (re)insurance
market, remaining
integration risk from the March 2012 acquisition of
Transatlantic and potential
exposure to adverse reserve development on sizable casualty
reserves.
Alleghany posted net income of $310 million through the first
six months of
2013, down from $669 of net earnings for the comparable prior
year period and
$702 million for full year 2012. The decline in 2013 was
primarily due to a $495
million one-time gain on the bargain purchase of Transatlantic
in first quarter
2012, partially offset by $33.8 million of transaction costs
incurred in the
first quarter of 2012.
Alleghany reported a six-month 2013 consolidated combined ratio
of 87.8%, which
included 3.5 points for catastrophe losses and 6.2 points of
favorable reserve
development, up from 82% for first-half 2012, which included a
lower 1.5 points
for catastrophe losses and minimal favorable reserve
development. This compares
to a combined ratio of 94.1% for full-year 2012, which included
approximately
12.0 points for catastrophe losses, primarily from $412 million
of Hurricane
Sandy losses. Alleghany continues to report reasonable
underlying run-rate
accident year combined ratios normalized for average
catastrophes in the
mid-90s.
Fitch believes that Alleghany utilizes a reasonable amount of
operating leverage
comparable to (re)insurer peers, with net premiums written to
total
shareholders' equity of about 0.8x, including annualized
premiums from
Transatlantic. Alleghany's total GAAP stockholders' equity of
$6.5 billion at
June 30, 2013 is up from $6.4 billion at Dec. 31, 2012, as
favorable net income
was partially offset by a decline in unrealized gains on fixed
maturities from a
rise in interest rates and modest share repurchases.
Alleghany's financial leverage ratio was reasonable for the
rating category at
21.7% as of June 30, 2013, down slightly from 22.8% at Dec. 31,
2012. However,
this level is up from 9.5% at Dec. 31, 2011, reflecting an
additional $1.1
billion (fair value) of debt from the Transatlantic acquisition
and $400 million
of senior notes issued by Alleghany in June 2012 to replenish
holding company
cash following the acquisition.
Operating earnings-based interest coverage improved to
approximately 9.4x in the
first half of 2013, following 2.0x in 2012 and 4.9x in 2011 as
operating
earnings have improved with manageable catastrophe losses and
favorable earnings
contributions from Transatlantic. Fitch expects the company to
maintain coverage
levels of at least 7x.
Alleghany maintained a beneficial amount of holding company cash
and marketable
securities of $699 million at June 30, 2013. Fitch believes that
this resource
provides the company an additional favorable cushion in meeting
potential
operating subsidiary company cash flow shortages and liquidity
to service its
debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include
significant adverse
loss reserve development; movement to materially below-average
underwriting or
operating performance; sizable deterioration in subsidiary
capitalization that
caused net written premiums-to-surplus to exceed 1.0x for
reinsurance operations
and 1.2x for insurance operations, financial leverage maintained
above 25%;
run-rate operating earnings-based interest and preferred
dividend coverage of
less than 7x; significant acquisitions that reduce the company's
financial
flexibility; and a substantial decline in the holding company's
cash position.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade over the long
term include
continued favorable underwriting results in line with higher
rated
property/casualty (re)insurer peers; material improvement in key
financial
metrics (e.g. net premiums written to equity) to more
overcapitalized levels;
and enhanced competitive positioning while maintaining strong
profitability with
low earnings volatility. In addition, the ratings of RSUI could
be upgraded over
time should Fitch consider the ratings core relative to the
ratings of
Transatlantic.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Alleghany Corporation
--IDR at 'A-';
--$300 million 5.625% senior notes due Sept. 15, 2020 at 'BBB';
--$400 million 4.95% senior notes due June 27, 2022 at 'BBB'.
Transatlantic Holdings, Inc.
--IDR at 'A-';
--$667 million 5.75% senior notes due Dec. 14, 2015 at 'BBB+';
--$350 million 8.00% senior notes due Nov. 30, 2039 at 'BBB+'.
Transatlantic Reinsurance Company
Fair American Insurance and Reinsurance Company
--IFS at 'A+'.
RSUI Indemnity Company
Covington Specialty Insurance Company
Landmark American Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Committee Chairperson
Julie Burke, CPA, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
