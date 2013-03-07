(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Allergan
Inc.'s (Allergan)
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'. A complete list of ratings
affirmed is
provided at the end of this release.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. The ratings apply to
approximately $1.52 billion
of outstanding debt.
In addition, Fitch has assigned an 'A+' rating to Allergan's
proposed issuance
of $600 million in senior unsecured debt due 2018 and 2023.
Proceeds of the new
debt are expected to be used for general corporate purposes,
including funding
for the recent acquisition of MAP Pharmaceuticals.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Allergan sustained a trend of solid revenue growth for the third
consecutive
year with a sales increase of 7.1% in 2012 despite pressures
from U.S. health
care reform and growing European austerity measures. Fitch
forecasts
continuation of the positive trend with average sales growth of
greater than 5%
in 2013 through 2015 accounting for the discontinuation of the
obesity
intervention business in 2013 and the potential introduction of
generic Restasis
products in 2014.
Last year, the company's cash-pay businesses, representing
around 40% of total
revenues, performed well with global sales of Botox Cosmetic,
facial fillers,
and breast augmentation products increasing 8.4%, 6.9%, and 8%,
respectively.
The company's glaucoma franchises Alphagan and Lumigan generated
sales growth of
8.1% and 1.6% while competing with generic versions of Xalatan
throughout the
year. Moreover, franchise sales were dampened by Allergan's
decision to halt
U.S. distribution of the first-generation Lumigan 0.03% by the
end of 2012.
Allergan continues to drive productivity from its research
program that has
already launched over 20 novel eye-care treatments, line
extensions, and new
medical devices since 2010. Most recently, the FDA granted
approval for the
company's long-delayed next generation breast implant, Natrelle
Style 410, as
well as an idiopathic overactive bladder indication for Botox.
In Fitch's view,
the company will continue to devote significant resources to the
internal R&D
program, supplemented by business development activities
including in-licensing
new treatment projects.
Fitch sees continued benefits from commercialization of the R&D
pipeline helping
offset the negative affect of patent losses, primarily the
potential U.S.
expiration of the Restasis formulation patent in May 2014.
Patent expiration
exposure is manageable as revenues from Restasis represented
13.6% of total
sales in 2012. Allergan has also proactively minimized the risk
from the looming
U.S. patent expiration of Lumigan 0.03% in 2014 with the
discontinuation of U.S.
distribution of the eye care drug in 2012.
Margins expanded in 2012 despite increased expenses for a deeper
research
pipeline. Allergan is seeing the benefits of leveraging its
sales and marketing
spending to promote complementary products and indications
launched since 2010.
As such, EBITDA margin was 34.6% in 2012 compared to 32% in 2011
as SG&A was
relatively consistent on a dollar basis with the prior year
while revenues
increased 7.1%. Fitch believes that efforts to extract
efficiencies from sales
and marketing expenses will offset downward pressure from
incremental investment
into the R&D program leading to EBITDA margins greater than 33%
in 2013-2015.
Fitch believes that Allergan can maintain solid liquidity driven
by steady free
cash flow of greater than $1 billion annually in 2013 to 2015
despite rising
capital spending in the intermediate term. The company reached a
peak in free
cash flow generation at $1.38 billion (representing a margin of
23.8%) in 2012.
Additional liquidity is provided by full availability under an
$800 million
credit facility maturing in October 2016, serving to back up an
$800 million
commercial paper program, and cash and short-term investments of
$2.96 billion
at the end of 2012.
Debt leverage has been maintained below 1.0 times (x) since 2011
and was 0.8x in
2012 due to a combination of EBITDA growth and debt reduction.
Debt leverage is
expected to remain consistent with the current rating category
below 1.1x at the
end of 2013 and beyond despite incremental debt to be used for
funding the MAP
Pharmaceutical acquisition. Allergan has no refinancing risk
given the next
significant debt maturity of $800 million in 5.75% senior notes
in April 2016.
Fitch anticipates Allergan to remain prudent with returning
value to equity
shareholder. The company has historically prioritized investment
to support
growth strategies over satisfying shareholder interests, which
comprises a small
dividend and share repurchases to offset stock option dilution.
After a
temporary increase in share repurchasing to 10 million shares
(from 6 million)
in 2012, Fitch expects no significant changes to Allergan's
annual dividends of
$.20 per share or the company's 'evergreen' share repurchase
program. In 2012,
Allergan paid $60.4 million in dividends and repurchased a net
of $662.6 million
in common equity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive momentum to the rating would be supported by continued
strong
operational performance and total debt leverage sustained at
1.0x or below
through the intermediate term. Incremental debt used for the
recent purchase of
MAP Pharmaceuticals makes the leverage goal difficult to
maintain over the
ratings horizon. In addition, Fitch would like to see a
meaningful increase in
scale such that EBITDAR approaches $2.5 billion.
Fitch does not anticipate negative rating action given
Allergan's proven ability
to leverage its operating cost base in light of reimbursement
and demand
pressures stemming from macroeconomic headwinds, U.S. healthcare
reform efforts,
and European austerity measures. However, negative pressure
would result from a
leveraging transaction such that gross debt leverage rises and
stays around 1.5x
through the intermediate term.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A+';
--Bank loan at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
The ratings
above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and
therefore, Fitch has
been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
