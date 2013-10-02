(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of Allied
World Assurance Company Holdings, Ltd. (Allied World) as
follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A';
--Senior debt at 'A-'.
Fitch has also affirmed the 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings of
Allied World's property/casualty and reinsurance subsidiaries. A
full list of
ratings follows at the end of this release.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's affirmation of Allied World's ratings reflects the
company's
consistently strong underwriting profitability, low financial
leverage, solid
capitalization and well-managed reserve risk. The ratings also
reflect potential
volatility from large catastrophe-related events, recent
significant growth rate
in premiums, potential adverse development due to the relatively
large
proportion of its reserves derived from longer duration casualty
lines of
business, and increased allocation to higher yielding
alternative investments.
Allied World has experienced sizable recent premium growth
greater than the
market and most peers, with net written premiums up 17.8% in the
first half of
2013, following a 19.8% increase for full year 2012. The
company grew across
each of its three major reporting segments, benefiting from rate
improvement,
particularly on U.S. casualty and property lines, as well as
from strong
retention across all segments. However, Fitch cautions that such
rapid growth
can create additional risks in underwriting quality and pricing
adequacy on new
business, especially during a period of market competitiveness.
Allied World reported an improved calendar-year combined ratio
at 83.9% in
first-half 2013, down from 85.2% at mid-year 2012. Allied World
reported net
earnings of $157 million in first-half 2013, although 2nd
quarter net earnings
were modestly negative, largely due to $115 million of
mark-to-market losses in
the companies fixed-income trading portfolio during the quarter.
The company maintains an invested asset portfolio with 72.7%
invested in
fixed-income securities with average credit ratings of 'AA-',
while maintaining
10.0% of its invested assets in cash and short-term assets at
June 30, 2013.
Allied World also has an increasing position in higher yielding
alternative
investments and equity securities which total 17.3% of the
company's total
invested assets, up from 10.9% at mid-year 2012. The additional
allocation to
the alternative investments and equities provides an opportunity
to generate
increased investment returns in the current low-yield
environment, but also
introduces additional risk to the company's overall portfolio.
Allied World has reported strong returns from its hedge fund and
private equity
investments in the first half of 2013. The company reported
realized gains of
$44.1 million from these investments in the first half of 2013.
Allied World has a history of conservative reserving practices
and has benefited
from an average of 18.8 percentage points on the combined ratio
of favorable
reserve development during the period 2008 and 2012. Allied
World reported $92.5
million of reserve releases in the first half of 2013,
representing 9.5% of
half-year net earned premium.
The company generates the vast majority of its earned premium
through primary
commercial liability lines business, both U.S. and
international, with
commercial reinsurance business representing approximately one
third of the
company's premium allocation. Allied World also writes property
business and is
exposed to the effects of industry-wide catastrophe losses, but
to a lesser
extent than its Bermuda peers.
Fitch views Allied World's capitalization as strong. Total
shareholders' equity
increased by 1.4% to $3.4 billion at June 30, 2013, led by
positive net
earnings, offset somewhat by $82 million of share repurchase
activity during the
first half of the year. Allied World uses a moderate amount of
financial
leverage in its capital structure. At June 30, 2013, debt
securities represented
approximately 19.1% of the company's more than $4.2 billion of
capital.
Fitch believes that Allied World uses a conservative amount of
operating
leverage relative to (re)insurer peers, with net premiums
written-to-total
shareholders' equity averaging 0.47x over the past five years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include a
material loss of
capital, calendar-year combined ratio that exceeds 100%,
continued growth in
premiums considerably greater than peers, significant adverse
reserve
development, increases in underwriting leverage above a 1.0x net
written
premiums-to-equity ratio, financial leverage increasing above
25%, and
catastrophe loss experience that greatly exceeds the company's
probable maximum
loss estimates.
While a near-term upgrade in ratings is unlikely, key rating
triggers that could
generate longer term positive rating pressure include continued
favorable
underwriting results in line with higher rated property/casualty
(re)insurer
peers; material improvement in key financial metrics (e.g. net
premiums written
to equity) to more overcapitalized levels; and enhanced
competitive positioning
while maintaining strong profitability with low earnings
volatility.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, Ltd.
--IDR at 'A';
--$500 million 7.50% senior notes due Aug. 1, 2016 at 'A-';
--$300 million 5.50% senior notes due Nov. 1, 2020 at 'A-'.
Allied World Assurance Company, Ltd.
Allied World Assurance Company (U.S.) Inc.
Allied World National Assurance Company
Allied World Reinsurance Company
--IFS at 'A+'.
