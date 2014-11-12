(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of Allied
World Assurance Company Holdings, Ltd (Allied World) as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A';
--Senior debt at 'A-'.
Fitch has also affirmed the 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings of
Allied World's property/casualty and reinsurance subsidiaries. A
full list of
ratings follows at the end of this release.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's affirmation of Allied World's ratings reflects the
company's
consistently strong underwriting profitability, low financial
leverage, solid
capitalization and well-managed reserve risk. The ratings also
reflect potential
volatility from large catastrophe-related events, recent
significant growth rate
in premiums, potential adverse development due to the relatively
large
proportion of its reserves derived from longer duration casualty
lines of
business, and increased allocation to higher yielding
alternative investments.
Allied World has experienced sizable recent premium growth, with
net written
premiums up 9.5% in the first nine months of 2014, following a
15.4% increase
for full-year 2013. Fitch cautions, however, that such rapid
growth can create
additional risks in underwriting quality and pricing adequacy on
new business,
especially during a period of market competitiveness. The
company has grown
across each of its three major reporting segments in 2014 and
has benefited from
rate improvement, particularly on U.S. casualty insurance
business, as well as
from strong retention across all segments.
In the third quarter of 2014, Allied World announced the planned
acquisition of
the Hong Kong and Singapore operations of Royal & Sun Alliance
Insurance Plc.
(RSA) for approximately $215 million. The acquisition of this
business allows
Allied World to further diversify its product mix, expand the
company's Asian
footprint, and presents the opportunity for future organic
growth in a region
with strong growth prospects.
Allied World reported a calendar-year combined ratio of 87.4%
through
nine-months 2014, following a full-year 2013 ratio of 86.2%.
Allied World
reported net earnings of $360 million through nine-months 2014,
generating an
annual net return on equity of 13.2%.
Allied World's results have benefited from favorable reserve
development that
averaged 15.6% of net earned premiums from 2009-2013. Allied
World reported $141
million of reserve releases through the first nine months of
2014, representing
8.8% of net earned premium.
Fitch views Allied World's capitalization as strong. Total
shareholders' equity
increased by 4.4% to $3.7 billion at Sept. 30, 2014, led by
positive net
earnings, which was offset somewhat by $165 million of share
repurchase activity
during the first nine months of the year. Allied World uses a
moderate amount of
financial leverage in its capital structure. At Sept. 30, 2014,
debt securities
represented approximately 17.9% of the company's more than $4.5
billion of
capital.
Fitch believes that Allied World uses a conservative amount of
operating
leverage relative to (re)insurer peers, with net premiums
written-to-total
shareholders' equity averaging 0.51x in the five years between
2009-2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include
--Failure to maintain a multi-year average calendar-year
combined ratio of 100%
or better;
--Growth in premiums considerably greater than peers;
--Significant adverse reserve development;
--Material loss of capital that leads to an increase in
underwriting leverage
above a 1.0x net written premiums-to-equity ratio or financial
leverage
increasing above 25%;
--Catastrophe loss experience that greatly exceeds the company's
probable
maximum loss estimates.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--Enhanced competitive positioning while maintaining strong,
stable
profitability;
--Material improvement in key financial metrics (e.g. net
premiums written to
equity) to more overcapitalized levels;
--Underwriting results and returns on capital in line with
higher rated
property/casualty (re)insurer peers.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, Ltd
--IDR at 'A';
--$500 million 7.50% senior notes due Aug. 1, 2016 at 'A-';
--$300 million 5.50% senior notes due Nov. 1, 2020 at 'A-'.
Allied World Assurance Company, Ltd
Allied World Assurance Company (U.S.) Inc
Allied World National Assurance Company
Allied World Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christopher A. Grimes, CFA
Director
+1 312-368-3263
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1 312-606-2321
Committee Chairperson
Mark E. Rouck, CFA, CPA
Senior Director
+1 312-368-2085
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 2014)
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.