(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A-' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of The Allstate Corporation (Allstate) as well as the 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Allstate Insurance Co. and its property/casualty (P/C) affiliates, and the 'A-' IFS ratings of Allstate Life Insurance Co. and the other life affiliates (Allstate Financial). The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Allstate's ratings are supported by its top-tier market position, improved profitability in P/C insurance and progress in restructuring its life operations. The company continues to report good fixed charge coverage and financial flexibility. The capitalization of Allstate's P/C operations is consistent with the current rating category, but consequently holds the rating down in the 'A' category. Allstate is the second-largest personal lines insurance writer in the U.S. behind State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company. Allstate's market position in private auto slipped to third as rapidly growing Government Employees Insurance Co. (GEICO) took the second position. Allstate remains the second largest writer of homeowners insurance behind State Farm. Underwriting results for Allstate's property/liability business deteriorated but remained better than Fitch's median guidelines for the current rating category with a GAAP combined ratio of 95.2% for the first three quarters of 2014 relative to 93.1% for the comparable period in 2013. Catastrophe losses accounted for 8.8 percentage points on the combined ratio for the first nine months of 2014 compared to 5.5 points in the comparable period in 2013. Personal auto accounts for two-thirds of property/liability written premiums and reported a combined ratio of 96.3% for the first three quarters of 2014, which was relatively unchanged from the comparable period in 2013. Nearly one-quarter of Allstate's property/liability written premium comes from the homeowners line of business. Underwriting results for the homeowners line continue to be positive, reporting a combined ratio of 90.8% for the first three quarters of 2014. Catastrophe losses through the first nine months were responsible for deterioration in the homeowners' combined ratio from 82.4% in the comparable period in 2013. Combined statutory surplus at Allstate's P/C operations was $18 billion at Sept. 30, 2014. Surplus remains below pre-financial crisis levels of $19.1 billion reported at year-end 2006. Capitalization at Allstate's P/C operations was considered 'Strong' as measured by Fitch's Prism capital model, which is consistent with current ratings. Stated net leverage was 3.2x at Sept. 30, 2014, and approximately 3.9x excluding life company capital. Allstate Financial reported net income of $423 million for the first three quarters of 2014, up from a modest net loss of $24 million for the comparable period in 2013. Allstate Financial's annualized pre-tax operating return on assets was 0.9% for the first nine months of 2014. Fitch's 'standalone' assessment of Allstate's life operations is 'BBB' for IFS and its strategic importance within the Allstate enterprise is considered 'Important.' The ratings of the life operations continue to benefit from the Capital Support Agreement from Allstate Insurance Co. and its access to the holding company credit facility. The life operations focus on traditional underwritten products and de-emphasize spread-based products, which improves its risk profile. Increased earnings at Allstate Financial could eventually improve its strategic importance within the Allstate enterprise, but Fitch believes it will take time for a significant increase in earnings to occur. Consolidated earnings before interest expense and taxes covered interest expense and preferred dividends by 8.2x during the first nine months of 2014. This level of fixed charge coverage is consistent with Fitch's median guideline for the current rating category. Fixed charge coverage has been relatively steady. Fitch's rating rationale anticipates a continuation of Allstate's practice of maintaining liquid assets at the holding company level to fund at least one year of interest expense, preferred dividends and common dividends as well as upcoming debt maturities. Allstate had $2.3 billion in holding company assets at Sept. 30, 2014 that could be liquidated within three months, relative to forecasted annual interest expense, and preferred and common dividends of approximately $880 million. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers for Allstate that could lead to an upgrade include: --Sustainable capital position measured by net leverage excluding life company capital below 3.8x and a score approaching 'Very Strong' on Fitch's proprietary capital model, Prism; --Reduced volatility in earnings from catastrophe losses and better operating results consistent with companies in the 'AA' rating category; --Standalone assessment for Allstate Life Insurance Co. and the other life affiliates could rise if their consolidated statutory Risky Assets/TAC ratio reaches approximately 130% and the company is able to sustain a GAAP-based Return on Assets ratio over 80 basis points; --Ratings for Allstate Life Insurance Co. and the other life affiliates could be upgraded if its strategic importance changes to 'Very Important' from 'Important.' Key rating triggers for Allstate that could lead to a downgrade include: --A prolonged decline in underwriting profitability that is inconsistent with industry averages or is driven by an effort to grow market share during soft pricing conditions; --Substantial adverse reserve development that is inconsistent with industry trends; --Significant deterioration in capital strength as measured by Fitch's capital model, NAIC risk-based capital, and statutory net leverage. Specifically, if net leverage excluding life company capital approached 4.8x it would place downward pressure on ratings; --Significant increases in financial leverage ratio to greater than 30%; --Unexpected and adverse surrender activity on liabilities in the life insurance operations; --Liquid assets at the holding company of less than one year's interest expense, and preferred and common dividends. Fitch affirms the following ratings for Allstate and subsidiaries: The Allstate Corporation --Long-term IDR at 'A-'. The following junior subordinated debt at 'BBB-': --6.125% $259 million debenture due May 15, 2067; --5.10% $500 million subordinated debenture due Jan. 15, 2053; --5.75% $800 million subordinated debenture due Aug. 15, 2053; --6.5% $500 million debenture due May 15, 2067. The following senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+': --6.75% $176 million debenture due May 15, 2018; --7.45% $317 million debenture due May 16, 2019; --3.15% $500 million debenture due Dec. 15, 2023; --6.125% $159 million note due Dec. 15, 2032; --5.35% $323 million note due June 1, 2033; --5.55% $555 million note due May 9, 2035; --5.95% $386 million note due April 1, 2036; --6.9% $165 million debenture due May 15, 2038; --5.2% $72 million note due Jan. 15, 2042 --4.5% $500 million note due Dec. 15, 2043. Fitch also affirms the following: --Preferred stock at 'BB+' --Commercial paper at 'F1'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'. Allstate Life Global Funding Trusts Program --The following medium-term notes at 'A-'. --$85 million note due Nov. 25, 2016. Fitch also affirms the following: Allstate Insurance Company Allstate County Mutual Insurance Co. Allstate Indemnity Co. Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Co. Allstate Texas Lloyd's Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Co. Encompass Home and Auto Insurance Co. Encompass Independent Insurance Co. Encompass Insurance Company of America Encompass Insurance Company of Massachusetts Encompass Property and Casualty Co. --IFS at 'A+'. Allstate Life Insurance Co. Allstate Life Insurance Co. of NY American Heritage Life Insurance Co. --IFS at 'A-'. Contact: Primary Analyst Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2054 Fitch Ratings, Inc., 70 West Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Dafina Dunmore, CFA Director +1-312-368-3136 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Committee Chairperson Julie A. Burke, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3158 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Allstate DID NOT PARTICIPATE OTHER THAN THROUGH THE MEDIUM OF ITS PUBLIC DISCLOSURE. Applicable Criteria & Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 2014) Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.