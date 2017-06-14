(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
German mutual life
insurer ALTE LEIPZIGER Lebensversicherung auf Gegenseitigkeit's
(ALL) and
non-life subsidiary ALTE LEIPZIGER Versicherung
Aktiengesellschaft's (ALV)
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Ratings at 'A+'. The Outlooks
are Stable.
ALL is the main life insurance entity and the top holding
company of the ALTE
LEIPZIGER group. Fitch views ALL and ALV as 'core' members of
the group, and
their ratings are based on a combined assessment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the group's strong capitalisation, continued
healthy
investment returns and sustainable market position in the
disability line and
corporate pension scheme business. Offsetting these strengths
include the
group's lack of geographical diversification and the long-term
adverse
implications of continued low interest rates for German life
insurers.
Fitch assesses the group's capitalisation, as measured by the
agency's Prism
factor-based model (Prism FBM), as 'extremely strong' based on
end-2016 results.
This is further supported by a regulatory group solvency II
margin of 295% at
end-2016 without using transitional measures. Fitch expects the
group to
maintain its Prism FBM score of 'extremely strong' and a strong
solvency II
margin of more than 150% for 2017.
Fitch views the group's capital resources as strong. ALL's
shareholder funds
(measured as a proportion of actuarial reserves) were 4.2% at
end-2016, above
our expectation for the market average of 1.9%. Funds for future
appropriation,
including terminal bonus funds, (also measured as a proportion
of actuarial
reserves) were 5.5%, also higher than our expectation for the
market average of
5.1%.
Fitch views ALL as better placed than many of its competitors to
service its
guaranteed interest rate (GIR) payments while investment yields
remain low. This
is due to its longer asset duration, a strong technical result
benefitting from
the high proportion of disability business in its books, and its
high level of
equity and funds for future appropriation.
Fitch estimates that if low investment yields persist, ALL would
be able to make
GIR payments using its investment income for the next 20 years
without recourse
to other profit sources (assuming a reinvestment yield of only
1.5%). However,
current operating conditions are putting pressure on German life
insurers'
profitability.
The group's return on equity (RoE) decreased to 7.3% in 2016,
from 8.7% in 2015.
Fitch expects the RoE to decline to 5%-7% in 2017 and further
deterioration in
the group's profitability in the coming years, due to
persistently low interest
rates.
Based on Fitch's analysis, ALL is one of Germany's top five
providers of
disability insurance. ALL also writes significant amounts of the
corporate
pension scheme business, which supports the strong development
of its regular
premium business. The group only distributes its products in
Germany, which
limits its geographical diversification. Focus on the domestic
market is typical
of medium-sized companies such as ALL.
ALL's gross written premiums (GWP) increased 0.7% in 2016 (2015:
up 7%), while
we estimate the life insurance market to have fallen 1.5% (2015:
down 2.5%).
ALL's GWP outperformance was driven by a 2% increase in the
single premium
business, against an estimated 4% decline for the market.
The group increased its equity investments to 4.7% of total
investment in 2016
(2015: 3.4%), which was slightly more than the German life
insurance market
average of 4.4% at end-2016.
The group reported GWP of EUR2.8 billion and had total assets of
EUR26.2 billion
at end-2016. It also has a building society and investment fund
business. The
group has a cooperation agreement with mutual health insurer
HALLESCHE
Krankenversicherung auf Gegenseitigkeit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade in the near- to medium-term is unlikely unless the
group increases
its size and improves diversification, while maintaining strong
capitalisation.
Key triggers for a downgrade include a significantly depleted
capital position
(as evidenced, for example, by the Prism FBM score falling to
'strong' and
expected to remain at that level) and a loss of the group's
strong market
position in the disability and corporate pension scheme
business.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dr Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 69 768076 121
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50,
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Dr Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Committee Chairperson
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
