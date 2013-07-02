(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/FRANKFURT, July 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed mutual life insurer ALTE LEIPZIGER Lebensversicherung auf Gegenseitigkeit's (ALL) and its non-life subsidiary ALTE LEIPZIGER Versicherung Aktiengesellschaft's (ALV) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable. ALL is the holding company of the Alte Leipziger insurance group (ALG). KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect the fact that ALG is strongly capitalised, has achieved continued strong investment returns over the past few years and maintains a strong market position in the disability line and corporate pension scheme business. Offsetting key rating drivers include its lack of geographical diversification, ALV's moderate underwriting performance in recent years, and the concentration of distribution partners. Fitch views ALG's capital resources as strong. ALL's shareholder funds (measured as a proportion of actuarial reserves) were 3.7% at end-2012, above the market average, which Fitch estimates to have been about 1.6%. Funds for future appropriation, including terminal bonus funds, (again measured as a proportion of actuarial reserves) were in line with the market average. ALG's solid capitalisation is further demonstrated by the regulatory group solvency margin of 198% at end-2012 and Fitch expects ALG to maintain its strong capitalisation in 2013. ALL reported a net investment return rate of 5.4% for 2012 (2011: 4.5%), higher than Fitch's estimate for the German life insurance market of 4.6% (2011: 4.1%). With its strong investment results, ALL has generated a significant buffer between investment earnings and guaranteed interest rate payments over the past few years. Fitch expects ALL's net investment earnings to decrease for 2013 as 2012's investment income was supported by significant realised gains from fixed income investments. However, further expenses for the additional actuarial reserve (Zinszusatzreserve) may result in further realisations of capital gains within fixed income investments if the low investment yield environment persists. ALL has a strong market position in the disability line in Germany. Based on Fitch's analysis, ALL is one of the top 10 providers of this line in Germany. ALL also writes significant amounts of corporate pension scheme business, which supports its strong development of regular premium business. ALL reported gross written premiums (GWP) growth of 12.1% in 2012 (2011: 7.2%), while Fitch's estimate for the market's GWP growth is just 1% (2011: decline of 4.6%). ALL reported an increase of 15.3% in its new business volume in 2012 while the market is expected to have suffered a small decline. Fitch expects that ALL will achieve above-market-average regular premium growth again in 2013. Fitch believes that ALV has achieved a turnaround in underwriting profitability in 2012 after weak underwriting results in recent years. ALV achieved a net combined ratio of 98.8% in 2012 (2011: 103.4%). However, the net combined ratio remained weaker than Fitch's estimate for the German non-life sector of 97% (2011: 98.9%). Fitch expects ALV to maintain its improved underwriting and to report a net combined ratio of around 100% or less for 2013. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade of the ratings in the near to mid-term is unlikely. However, key rating triggers for an upgrade include increased size/scale and improved diversification over time, while maintaining strong capitalisation. Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a depleted capital position (as evidenced, for example, by the regulatory group solvency margin falling below 160% and expected to stay below that level) and the loss of the strong market position in the disability and corporate pension scheme business. ALG reported GWP of EUR2.2bn in 2012 (2011: EUR2.0bn) and had total assets of EUR20.5bn at end-2012 (2011: EUR19.4bn). Other than insurance business, ALG provides building society business and investment fund business. ALG has a cooperation agreement with the mutual health insurer Hallesche Krankenversicherung auf Gegenseitigkeit. Contact: Primary Analyst Dr. Christoph Schmitt Director +49 69 768076 121 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17, 60325 Frankfurt Secondary Analyst Dr. Stephan Kalb Senior Director +49 69 768076 118 Committee Chairperson Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 11 January 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. 