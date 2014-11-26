(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed German mutual life insurer ALTE LEIPZIGER Lebensversicherung auf Gegenseitigkeit's (ALL) and its non-life subsidiary ALTE LEIPZIGER Versicherung Aktiengesellschaft's (ALV) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable. As well as being the main life insurance entity of the group, ALL also acts as the top holding company of the Alte Leipziger insurance group. Fitch considers ALL and ALV to be 'Core' members of the group, and their ratings are based on a combined assessment. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect the group's strong capitalisation, continued healthy investment returns and sustainable market position in the disability line and corporate pension scheme business. Offsetting key rating drivers include the group's lack of geographical diversification, its above-market average exposure to equity investments and the current difficult operating environment for German life insurers. Fitch views the group's capital resources as strong. ALL's shareholder funds (measured as a proportion of actuarial reserves) were 3.9% at end-2013, above the market average of 1.8%. The funds for future appropriation, including terminal bonus funds, (also measured as a proportion of actuarial reserves) were 6.1%, slightly stronger than the market average of 5.7%. The group's solid capitalisation is further demonstrated by a regulatory group solvency margin of 217% at end-2013 (2012: 198%). Fitch expects the Alte Leipziger group to maintain its strong capitalisation with a margin of at least 200% at end-2014. ALL reported a net investment return rate of 5.5% for 2013, higher than the German life insurance market's average of 4.7%, and Fitch expects this outperformance to be repeated in 2014, albeit not necessarily by the same margin. Its strong investment results have allowed ALL to generate a significant buffer between investment earnings and guaranteed interest rate payments over more than five years. Based on Fitch's analysis, ALL is one of Germany's top 10 providers of disability insurance. ALL also writes significant amounts of corporate pension scheme business, which supports strong development of its regular premium business. The group distributes its products only in Germany, which limits its geographical diversification. Fitch considers that a focus on the domestic market is typical for medium-sized companies such as ALL. ALL reported gross written premiums (GWP) growth of 5.9% in 2013, exceeding German life GWP growth of 4%. Fitch expects ALL to report strong GWP growth for 2014 on the back of an expanded single premium business. The Alte Leipziger group's equity exposure is higher than the average for German primary insurers. As a proportion of total investments, the group's exposure to equity investments stood at 7.5%, significantly higher than the market's average of 3.3% at end-2013, meaning that the group is somewhat more exposed to market volatility than peers. ALV's net combined ratio weakened to 99.8% in 2013 from 98.8% in 2012. Despite this, Fitch believes that ALV's long-term underwriting profitability improved in 2013. Germany suffered high natural catastrophe activity in 2013 and the market's net combined ratio increased to 99.2% (2012: 96.3%). Fitch expects ALV to maintain its adequate underwriting profitability and to report a net combined ratio of 99% or less for 2014. The Alte Leipziger group as a whole reported GWP of EUR2.3bn and had total assets of EUR21.6bn at end-2013. Other than the insurance business, the group undertakes building society and investment fund business. The group has a cooperation agreement with the mutual health insurer HALLESCHE Krankenversicherung auf Gegenseitigkeit. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade of the ratings in the near to medium-term is unlikely unless the group increases its size/scale and improves diversification, while maintaining strong capitalisation. Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a depleted capital position (as evidenced, for example, by the regulatory group solvency margin falling below 160% and expected to stay below that level) and a loss of the group's strong market position in the disability and corporate pension scheme business. 