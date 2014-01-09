(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BUENOS AIRES, January 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
following
ratings of Alto Palermo S.A. (APSA):
--Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-',
--Local currency IDR at 'B+',
--USD120 million senior unsecured notes due in 2017 at 'B/RR3'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
APSA's ratings reflect the company's exposure to Argentina's
business climate
and economic conditions, its credit profile, and the credit
linkage with its
parent company, IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (IRSA).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
APSA's foreign currency (FC) IDR continues to be constrained at
'B-' by the 'B-'
country ceiling assigned to Argentina by Fitch. The company's
local currency
(LC) IDR remains at 'B+' due to the high degree of risk
associated with
operating in Argentina's real estate industry. The Negative
Outlooks on the FC
and LC IDRs are in line with those assigned to Argentina's
sovereign ratings and
reflect the high degree of uncertainty about the business
climate and economic
conditions.
The 'RR3' Recovery Rating reflects good recovery prospects in
the event of
default. The notching above the soft cap of 'RR4' for bonds
issued by Argentine
corporates reflects the company's very strong credit profile.
APSA has a strong business position in the Argentine shopping
center industry.
The company operates 13 shopping centers with gross leasable
space of
approximately 308,000 square meters. The high quality of these
malls and their
strategic locations has resulted in sales per square meter that
exceed the
market average and occupancy rates of around 98%. APSA's
revenues are partially
hedged against consumer inflation, as the company receives a
percentage of the
sales made by tenants in its malls. The company's high operating
margins are due
to leases that result in the tenants paying direct expenses and
a percentage of
the common expenses.
APSA shows some near-term concentration in its lease agreements;
39% of lease
contracts expire in fiscal 2014, as the contracts are generally
for 36 months.
While this ratio is high for the industry, APSA's strong market
position enables
it to renew contracts updating leasing terms. Devaluation risk
is also present
for APSA as most of its cash flow is denominated in Argentine
pesos and a
substantial part of its debt is in U.S. dollars. This risk is
partially
mitigated by APSA's dollar-denominated asset portfolio and its
long-term debt
profile.
APSA's revenues and EBITDA were USD311 million and USD162
million, respectively,
during the LTM ended Sept. 30, 2013. The company's EBITDA
margin has remained
stable at around 53% during the last several years. As of Sept.
30, 2013, the
company had USD200 million in total debt (total net debt was
USD163 million),
the total debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 1.2x, while the
EBITDA-to-interest ratio was
8.2x during the period.
While debt at APSA is low in relation to cash flow, Fitch has
linked the credit
quality of APSA with its more highly leveraged parent company,
IRSA (APSA is
95.67% owned by IRSA). On a consolidated basis, IRSA had USD416
million of sales
and generated USD239 million of EBITDA during LTM September
2013. At Sept. 30,
2013, IRSA had USD651 million of consolidated debt, resulting in
a total
debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.7x. APSA accounted for only 32% of
IRSA's consolidated
debt.
APSA maintains a manageable debt payment schedule with,
respectively, USD51
million, USD24 million and USD9 million due during the next 12,
24, and 36
months ended September 2014, 2015, and 2016. The company had
USD37 million of
cash and marketable securities at the end of September 2013. The
company also
maintains other liquid assets for a total amount of
approximately USD40 million.
In addition, APSA's portfolio of assets is strong, with book
capital of
approximately USD300 million as of Sept. 30, 2013. This value
would be higher at
market value. These assets are mostly unencumbered, as secured
debt represents
less than 5% of its total debt load. The large pool of
unencumbered assets at
APSA provides financial flexibility and results in above-average
recovery
prospects in the event of default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings are expected to be driven primarily by developments
in Argentina's
business climate and economic conditions. Fitch expects APSA
will manage its
balance sheet to a targeted debt-to-EBITDA ratio under 1.5x.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
