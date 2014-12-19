(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
AMANAT Insurance's
(AMANAT) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'B' and
National IFS at
'BB(kaz)'. The Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
AMANAT's ratings reflect the insurer's limited progress in
strengthening its
underlying operating performance, and its relatively weak
risk-adjusted
capitalisation, which is driven by the relatively low (albeit
improved) quality
of its investment portfolio.
AMANAT reported a KZT56m net loss in 9M14 (2013: KZT186m
profit), which was
mainly due to a combination of a KZT409m underwriting loss and
KZT363m
investment income. The company's combined ratio deteriorated to
112% in 9M14
(9M13: 105%; 2013: 98%) due to the weakened loss ratio.
Compulsory motor third
party liability, motor damage and health insurance lines were
the key
contributors to this weakening. In addition, the cumulative
weight of these
lines in AMANAT's net written premiums increased to 65% in 9M14
from 55% in
9M13. The insurer expects to see an improvement in the loss
ratio for 2014 as a
whole due to the expected increase in the subrogation income.
AMANAT's combined ratio was consistently pressured by the
relatively high level
of administrative expenses (56% on average) in 2009-2013. 9M14
figures suggest
that this trend is likely to have continued. Fitch believes that
a reduction in
the expense ratio, either through a cut in expenses or through
expense economies
made at the point of business growth, would help achieve a
healthier
underwriting result.
Fitch tested AMANAT's risk-adjusted capital position with its
internal model and
views it as relatively weak but commensurate with the rating.
The risk-adjusted
capitalisation is strengthened by the company's low premium
volumes compared
with its equity but constrained by the quality of its investment
portfolio.
Fitch views AMANAT's financial flexibility as limited, as it is
owned by a
single shareholder and has a track record of opportunistic
capital management.
AMANAT has maintained its solvency margin above the required
minimum in recent
years, albeit with a thin comfort margin since the dividend
withdrawal in 4Q12.
The past volatility of the solvency margin was due to the inflow
of large single
contracts causing the growth of reinsurance payables that reduce
the available
capital in the regulatory solvency calculation. Fitch believes
that AMANAT may
again be exposed to this risk in the future.
The riskiness of AMANAT's investment portfolio had been growing
over the past
three years as the insurer pursued an opportunistic strategy in
equity
investments. However, the weight of equities in AMANAT's
portfolio reduced to 4%
at end-9M14 from 15% at end-2013 following the 3Q14 disposal of
a significant
equity investment in a local bank at a KZT48m realised loss.
Fitch views AMANAT's investment portfolio as of moderate quality
but supportive
of the rating. The fixed-income part of AMANAT's investment
portfolio is of
relatively low credit quality and contains substantial holdings
of
speculative-grade instruments, which is a common feature among
Kazakh insurers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade may result from a sustainable improvement in the
underwriting
performance. Significant strengthening of AMANAT's risk-adjusted
capital
position, coupled with the continuing reduction of investment
risks, could also
lead to an upgrade.
Sustained failure to meet regulatory solvency requirements, in
the absence of
financial support from the shareholder, could lead to a
downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anastasia Litvinova
Director
+7 495 956 7082
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
Valovaya Street, 26
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel: +7
495 956 99 01,
Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com.
