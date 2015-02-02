(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NYSE: AMD)
at 'B-'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable.
Fitch's actions affect approximately $2.6 billion of total debt,
including the
undrawn portion of the company's revolving credit facility
(RCF). A full list of
ratings follows the end of this commentary.
The ratings and Outlook reflect Fitch's expectations that
despite
intermediate-term product momentum and the company's ongoing
business
transformation, revenue visibility remains limited and annual
free cash flow
(FCF) generation will be volatile. However, AMD's recent
refinancing and
restructuring provides headroom for modest operational
shortfalls.
Fitch believes AMD will benefit from improving economic
conditions and a
stabilizing overall PC market, although Intel's latest offerings
will continue
to dominate the premium and ultra-mobile categories.
In the near term, Fitch expects AMD will face low double-digit
revenue decline,
driven by weaker GPU sales through its Add-in-Board channel.
Over the
intermediate-to-long term, Fitch believes new product launches,
particularly in
the emerging ARM-based semiconductor market, will support low-
to
mid-single-digit revenue growth.
Over the intermediate term, Fitch expects operating EBITDA
margins will remain
in the high single-digit range, benefitting from lower fixed
costs and the
resumption of low single-digit growth following an initial
decline in 2015.
Fitch believes longer-term profitability will remain volatile,
but incremental
restructuring is likely should the company's business
transformation lag
targets.
AMD's recent restructuring efforts have pared down over $200
million in
quarterly operating expenses. With restructuring largely
complete, Fitch expects
further margin appreciation would be predicated on improving
revenue growth and
positive operating leverage.
Fitch expects mostly flat FCF in 2015 after making a $212
million payment to
GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GF) in the first quarter of 2015 for its
take-or-pay wafer
supply agreement (WSA). Fitch believes AMD's FCF will remain
lumpy through the
intermediate term, due to revenue volatility and ongoing
payments related to the
WSA with GF.
Fitch projects AMD will exit 2015 with cash just above its $1
billion target
level. Fitch believes AMD may likely use excess cash above its
target $1 billion
level for tuck-in acquisitions to accelerate its penetration
into target
markets. AMD lowered its minimum cash requirement to $600
million from $700
million in 2013, due to the company's expectations for enhanced
revenue
visibility.
Credit protection measures should remain volatile with leverage
(total
debt-to-operating EBITDA) and interest coverage (operating
EBITDA-to-gross
interest expense) ranging from low- to mid-single-digits over
the next few
years. Fitch estimates leverage and interest coverage were 5.1x
and 2.5x for the
latest 12 months (LTM) ended Dec. 27, 2014, respectively, versus
5.0x and 2.3x
for the comparable prior year period.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
Negative rating actions could result from:
--Substantial FCF usage, resulting in cash balances declining
toward the $600
million minimum level. Fitch believes this could be due to
greater than expected
average selling price (ASP) erosion for graphics APUs or stalled
traction in
semi-custom servers and non-legacy PC businesses.
--Fitch's expectations for EBITDA margins declining to near or
below 7% on a
sustained basis, driven by increased competition in new and
traditional markets,
and leading to fewer design wins and forced price cuts.
Fitch believes incremental positive rating actions could result
from enhanced
revenue visibility and expectations for consistent FCF through
the cycle, both
the result of AMD's successful business transformation. Fitch
believes a shift
in AMD's business mix toward 50% or more in new market exposure
while
maintaining stability (or achieving growth) in the company's
legacy markets
would be a credit positive. In addition, Fitch believes an
upgrade would be
predicated on:
--Expectations for total leverage to remain near or below 4.5x;
--Fitch's expectations for sustained operating EBITDA margins
above 10%, likely
as a result of increased penetration into new markets.
RATINGS DRIVERS:
Ratings are supported by AMD's:
--Role as a credible alternative volume chip supplier for PCs, a
large albeit
shrinking market, particularly for consumer PCs;
--Significant intellectual property (IP) for APUs and GPUs,
which underpin AMD's
business transformation;
--Outsourced manufacturing model, relieving the company from
significant
investments in leading edge manufacturing capabilities and
strengthening FCF.
Ratings concerns include AMD's:
--Lack of revenue visibility, which should improve if the
company's business
transformation is successful;
--Challenges for foundry partners to keep pace with Intel's
leading edge
manufacturing capabilities, potentially resulting in structural
cost and
performance disadvantages for future products;
--Volatile profitability and FCF, due to mostly short technology
and product
cycles and Intel-driven pricing pressures;
--Significantly less financial flexibility than that of key
competitors,
including Intel, NVIDIA and Qualcomm.
Fitch believes liquidity was sufficient as of Dec. 27, 2014, and
consisted of:
--$805 million of cash and cash equivalents, around 90% of which
was located in
the U.S.;
--$235 million of marketable securities;
--A $500 million senior secured RCF due 2018, of which $370
million was
available at Dec. 27, 2014.
Total debt was $2.2 billion at Dec. 27, 2014 and consisted
primarily of:
--$130 million outstanding on a $500 million senior secured RCF
due 2018;
--$42 million of 6% senior unsecured convertible notes due 2015;
--$600 million of 6.75% senior notes due 2019;
--$450 million of 7.75% senior unsecured notes due 2020;
--$475 million of 7.5% senior unsecured notes due 2022; and
--$500 million of private placement senior notes due 2024.
AMD's Recovery Ratings (RRs) reflect Fitch's belief that the
company would be
reorganized as a going concern rather than liquidated in a
bankruptcy scenario.
To arrive at a going concern value, Fitch believes AMD would: i)
reorganize
businesses serving target markets (Enterprise, Embedded, and
Semi-Custom,
graphics chips, and APUs), and ii) wind down the legacy PC
business.
To reorganize the business, Fitch starts with a $306 million
post-restructuring
operating EBITDA and applies a 4x multiple to arrive at a going
concern value of
$1.22 billion. Fitch assumes value for the legacy-PC business is
de minimis,
given expectations that AMD would contribute key IP to the
graphics business.
Fitch believes the AMD's post-reorganization RCF would be
roughly half of
current levels, given Fitch's expectations that a reorganized
AMD would be
meaningfully smaller in size. The $250 million senior secured
RCF would then
recover 100%, resulting in an 'RR1' rating. Fitch estimates the
approximately
$2.1 billion of unsecured claims recover approximately 41%,
resulting in
recovery ratings of 'RR4'.
Fitch affirmed AMD's ratings as follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'B-';
--Senior secured RCF at 'BB-/RR1';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'B-/RR4'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3210
Fitch Ratings Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Committee Chairman
Monica Bonar
+1-212-908-0579
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.