(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)
at 'BB+' and the
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of its insurance operating subsidiaries
American Equity
Investment Life Insurance Company (AEILIC) and American Equity
Investment Life
Insurance Company of New
York at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full rating list
is shown below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects high credit quality within AEL's bond
portfolio, good
operating results, adequate risk-adjusted capitalization and
strong competitive
position in the fixed indexed annuity market. The rating also
reflects AEL's
high, albeit declining financial leverage, above average
exposure to interest
rate risk and lack of diversification in earnings and
distribution.
Fitch considers AEL's bond portfolio to be of above-average
credit quality. At
Dec. 31, 2012, the company's investment portfolio was
constructed primarily of
investment-grade fixed income securities. A high level of
liquidity in the
company's bond portfolio is supported by an above average
allocation to publicly
traded bonds. The company's investment portfolio has
historically been
significantly exposed to callable U.S. government-sponsored
agency securities,
which shortened the option-adjusted duration of the company's
assets and
increased the company's exposure to reinvestment rate risk. This
exposure was
reduced considerably in 2012.
Fitch views the NAIC risk based capital (RBC) ratio as of AEL's
primary
insurance subsidiary, American Equity Investment Life Insurance
Company
(AEILIC), to be adequate for the rating category. For Dec. 31,
2012, RBC was
332%, down from its year end 2011 level of 346%. Fitch
anticipates that AEILIC's
2013 RBC ratio will be maintained above 300% as internally
generated capital
will be partially offset by continued strong sales growth and
increased credit
risk as the company continues a shift in its portfolio
allocation from federal
agency securities to corporate bonds. Based on the company's
strong sales
trends, Fitch believes that AEL may need to manage sales growth
and/or further
access reinsurance markets in the future given the strain new
fixed indexed
annuity sales have on risk-based capital.
AEL's financial leverage was 36% at Dec. 31, 2012, which is down
from 39% at
Dec. 31, 2011, but is considered high by Fitch, and is the
primary factor in the
extra notch in the company's IDR from its IFS rating. Fitch
anticipates the
company's financial leverage will continue to gradually decline
over the next
couple of years. Although the company does not have a stated
maturity of debt
until September 2015, it is exposed to a potential 'put' of its
2024 and 2029
notes totaling $144 million on Dec. 15, 2014.
AEL's above average interest rate risk reflects the company's
focus on spread
based annuity products, particularly fixed indexed annuities.
The near-term
concern is the ongoing low interest rate environment, which is
challenging the
company in terms of maintaining its interest rate spreads. This
concern has been
amplified somewhat by its dwindling, yet still significant
allocation to U.S.
government agency callable securities. Although this risk has
declined in 2012
as the company limited the reinvestment of redemption proceeds
in such
securities, Fitch believes that the lower rates at which the
redemption proceeds
have been reinvested or held in cash equivalents have
accelerated the decline of
the overall yield earned on the company's fixed income
portfolio.
From a longer-term perspective, as AEL's book of business
matures, the
occurrence of a rapid increase in interest rates could have an
adverse effect on
its financial position, as it could result in a sharp increase
in surrenders
while the value of its largely fixed rate investments decline in
market value.
Positively, Fitch notes that AEL's book of business currently
exhibits strong
protection in terms of significant surrender charges to help
offset the cost to
the company of early policy terminations.
AEL is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa and reported total
GAAP assets of
$35.1 billion and equity of $1.7 billion at Dec. 31, 2012.
AEILIC, the main
operating subsidiary of AEL, is also headquartered in West Des
Moines and had
statutory total adjusted capital of $1.7 billion at Dec. 31,
2012.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
--Enhanced capitalization with RBC above 350% on a sustained
basis.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade
include:
--A reduction in capitalization with RBC below 300%;
--A sustained deterioration in operating results such that
interest coverage is
below 3x;
--Significant increase in lapse/surrender rates;
--Inability to maintain sufficient parent company liquidity to
fund any
potential forced repurchase of outstanding notes payable;
--Unexpected spike in credit related impairments;
--Financial leverage above 50%.
The key rating triggers that could result in a narrowing of
notching between the
IDR of AEL and the IFS of AEILIC include:
--A sustainable decline in financial leverage below 30%;
--Sustained GAAP EBIT-based interest coverage above 8x.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company
--IDR at 'BB+';
--3.50% senior convertible debentures due 2015 at 'BB';
--5.25% senior convertible debentures due 2024 at 'BB';
--5.25% senior convertible debentures due 2029 at 'BB';
--Trust preferred securities at 'B+'.
American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'BBB+'.
American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York
--IFS at 'BBB+'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above
were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to
investors.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Jan. 11, 2013);
--'Life Insurance (U.S.) Sector Credit Factors' (Oct. 9, 2012);
--'American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (And
Insurance Operating
Subsidiaries)'(May 15, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended
here
Life Insurance (U.S.) Sector Credit Factors
here
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (And Insurance
Operating
Subsidiaries)
here
