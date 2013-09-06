(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company
(AEL) at 'BB+'
and the Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of its insurance operating subsidiaries:
American Equity
Investment Life Insurance Company (AEILIC) and American Equity
Investment Life
Insurance Company of New
York, at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full rating
list is shown
below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects high credit quality within AEL's bond
portfolio,
continued good operating results, adequate risk-adjusted
capitalization and
strong competitive position in the fixed indexed annuity market.
The rating also
reflects AEL's high financial leverage, above-average exposure
to interest rate
risk and lack of diversification in earnings and distribution.
Fitch considers AEL's bond portfolio to be of above-average
credit quality. At
June 30, 2013, the company's investment portfolio was
constructed primarily of
investment-grade fixed income securities. A high level of
liquidity in the
company's bond portfolio is supported by an above-average
allocation to publicly
traded bonds. The company's investment portfolio has
historically been
significantly exposed to callable U.S. government-sponsored
agency securities,
which shortened the option-adjusted duration of the company's
assets and
increased the company's exposure to reinvestment rate risk. This
exposure was
reduced considerably in 2012 and has continued to decline during
2013.
Fitch views the NAIC risk-based capital (RBC) ratio as of AEL's
primary
insurance subsidiary, AEILIC, to be adequate for the rating
category. For Dec.
31, 2012, RBC was 332%, down from its year-end 2011 level of
346%. Fitch
anticipates that AEILIC's 2013 RBC ratio will be maintained
above 300% as
internally generated capital will be partially offset by
continued strong sales
growth and increased credit risk as the company continues a
shift in its
portfolio allocation from federal agency securities to corporate
bonds. Based on
the company's strong sales trends, Fitch believes that AEL may
need to manage
sales growth and/or further access reinsurance markets in the
future given the
strain new fixed indexed annuity sales place on risk-based
capital.
AEL's financial leverage was approximately 32% at June 30, 2013,
which was down
from 36% at Dec. 31, 2012, but is considered by Fitch to be
high, and is the
primary reason for the extra notch between the company's IDR and
its IFS rating.
AEL issued $400 million of eight-year senior notes in July 2013,
with the
majority of proceeds expected to be used to fund the redemption
of a portion of
existing debt on the company's balance sheet. Although Fitch
expects the
company's recent debt issuance to drive a modest increase in
financial leverage
in the near term, a resumption of the downward trend over the
past few years in
the company's financial leverage could have a favorable effect
on the company's
debt ratings.
AEL's above-average interest rate risk reflects the company's
focus on
spread-based annuity products, particularly fixed indexed
annuities. The
near-term concern is the ongoing low interest rate environment,
which is
challenging the company and its peers in terms of maintaining
interest rate
spreads. This concern has historically been amplified somewhat
by AEL's
allocation to U.S. government agency callable securities.
From a longer-term perspective, as AEL's book of business
matures, the
occurrence of a rapid increase in interest rates could have an
adverse effect on
its financial position, as it could result in a sharp increase
in surrenders
while the value of its largely fixed-rate investments decline in
market value.
Positively, Fitch notes that AEL's book of business continues to
exhibit strong
protection in terms of significant surrender charges which help
offset the cost
to the company of early policy terminations.
AEL is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa and reported total
GAAP assets of
$37.3 billion and equity of $1.4 billion at June 30, 2013.
AEILIC, the main
operating subsidiary of AEL, is also headquartered in West Des
Moines and had
statutory total adjusted capital of $1.8 billion at June 30,
2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
--Enhanced capitalization with RBC above 350% on a sustained
basis.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade
include:
--A reduction in capitalization with RBC below 300%;
--Sustained deterioration in operating results such that
interest coverage is
below 3x;
--Significant increase in lapse/surrender rates;
--Inability to maintain sufficient parent company liquidity to
fund any
potential forced repurchase of outstanding notes payable;
--Unexpected spike in credit related impairments;
--Financial leverage above 50%.
The key rating triggers that could result in a narrowing of
notching between the
IDR of AEL and the IFS of AEILIC include:
--A sustainable decline in financial leverage below 30%;
--Sustained GAAP EBIT-based interest coverage above 8x.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company
--IDR at 'BB+';
--3.500% senior convertible debentures due 2015 at 'BB';
--6.625% senior unsecured notes due 2021 at 'BB';
--5.250% senior convertible debentures due 2029 at 'BB';
--Trust preferred securities at 'B+'.
American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'BBB+'.
American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York
--IFS at 'BBB+'.
