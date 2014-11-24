(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company
(AEL) at 'BB+'
and the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of its
insurance operating
subsidiaries: American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company
(AEILIC) and
American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York,
at 'BBB+'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the
end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of AEL's ratings reflects high credit quality
within AEL's bond
portfolio, continued good operating results, adequate
risk-adjusted
capitalization and the company's strong competitive position in
the fixed
indexed annuity market. The rating also reflects AEL's high,
albeit declining
financial leverage, above-average exposure to interest rate risk
and lack of
diversification in earnings and distribution.
Fitch considers AEL's bond portfolio to be of above-average
credit quality. At
Sept. 30, 2014, the company's investment portfolio was
constructed primarily of
investment-grade fixed income securities. A high level of
liquidity in the
company's bond portfolio is supported by an above-average
allocation to publicly
traded bonds. At year-end 2013, the company's surplus exposure
to risky assets -
which Fitch considers to be such investments as below
investment-grade bonds,
troubled real estate, unaffiliated common equity and other
similar assets - was
67%, up modestly from 65% year-end 2012, but moderately below
the industry
average. Fitch notes that AEL's risky assets ratio is overstated
due to funds
withheld reinsurance agreements.
Fitch views the NAIC risk-based capital (RBC) ratio of AEL's
primary insurance
subsidiary, AEILIC, as relatively stable over the past five
years and adequate
for the rating category. At Dec. 31, 2013, the company reported
an RBC ratio of
344%, up from 332% at year-end 2012. Management estimates its
Sept. 30, 2014 RBC
ratio to be 359%, and Fitch anticipates that the company's RBC
ratio at year-end
2014 will be maintained above 300%.
AEL's financial leverage was approximately 34% at Sept. 30,
2014, down from a
high of 43% at year-end 2010. Although the company's financial
leverage has
declined significantly in recent years, Fitch continues to
consider this level
to be high, and the primary reason for the extra notch between
the parent
company and subsidiary ratings. The company continues to reduce
the amount of
outstanding principal on its convertible notes in 2014.
AEL's above-average interest rate risk reflects the company's
focus on
spread-based annuity products, particularly fixed indexed
annuities. Despite the
company's strong recent track record in maintaining its
aggregate interest rate
spread, the near-term concern is the ongoing low interest rate
environment,
which continues to challenge the life insurance and annuity
sector's ability to
maintain interest rate spreads.
From a longer-term perspective, as AEL's book of business
matures, the
occurrence of a rapid increase in interest rates could have an
adverse effect on
its financial position, as it could result in a sharp increase
in surrenders
while the value of its largely fixed-rate investments decline in
market value.
Positively, Fitch notes that AEL's book of business continues to
exhibit strong
protection in terms of significant surrender charges which help
offset the cost
to the company of early policy terminations.
AEL is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa and reported total
GAAP assets of
$43 billion and equity of $2 billion at Sept. 30, 2014. AEILIC,
the main
operating subsidiary of AEL, is also headquartered in West Des
Moines and had
statutory total adjusted capital of $2.1 billion at Sept. 30,
2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ability of AEL to achieve a higher IFS rating is somewhat
constrained by the
company's limited diversity of earnings and cash flow given its
heavy focus on
fixed indexed annuities. This constraint could be overcome by
the following:
--Enhanced capitalization with RBC above 350% on a sustained
basis;
--Financial leverage below 25%;
--Continued good operating results and investment quality.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade
include:
--A reduction in capitalization with RBC below 300%;
--Sustained deterioration in operating results such that
interest coverage is
below 3x;
--Significant increase in lapse/surrender rates;
--Unexpected spike in credit-related impairments;
--Financial leverage above 50%.
The key rating triggers that could result in a narrowing of
notching between the
IDR of AEL and the IFS of AEILIC include:
--A sustainable decline in financial leverage below 30%;
--Sustained GAAP EBIT-based interest coverage above 8x.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company
--IDR at 'BB+';
--3.500% senior convertible debentures due 2015 at 'BB';
--6.625% senior unsecured notes due 2021 at 'BB';
--5.250% senior convertible debentures due 2029 at 'BB';
--Trust preferred securities at 'B+'.
American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'BBB+'.
American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York
--IFS at 'BBB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bradley S. Ellis, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2089
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
R. Andrew Davidson, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3144
Committee Chairperson
Mark E. Rouck, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (September 2014);
--'Life Insurance (U.S.) Sector Credit Factors' (October 2012);
--'American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (And
Insurance Operating
Subsidiaries)'(September 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company
here
Life Insurance (U.S.) Sector Credit Factors
here
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.