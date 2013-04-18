(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has completed a peer
review of three
rated consumer finance companies and their related entities.
Based on this
review, Fitch has affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) of
American Express Company (AXP) at 'A+', Discover Financial
Services (Discover)
at 'BBB', and SLM Corporation (SLM) at 'BBB-'. A full list of
ratings is
provided at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook for all
issuers is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmations reflect the solid market positions of
each issuer in
their respective product categories and the continuation of
strong consumer
credit trends, which has supported solid earnings performance
and internal
capital generation.
AXP and Discover continue to maintain peer-superior capital
ratios and strong
liquidity profiles, with each retaining sufficient cash and
liquid securities to
cover funding maturities over the next 12 months. Loss metrics
on their credit
card portfolios lead the industry, as do portfolio expansion and
purchase volume
growth, which are expected to continue to support solid earnings
performance
over the near term. While Fitch believes growth in provision
expense will be a
headwind in 2013, Fitch also believes loss metrics will remain
well below
historical norms, and the low cost funding environment will
serve as a partial
offset to higher credit costs.
AXP's superior rating continues to reflect its spend-centric
business model,
which allowed the company to remain profitable and build capital
throughout the
recent credit crisis. In 2012, interchange revenue accounted for
approximately
56% of net revenue, while other large credit card firms are much
more heavily
reliant on net interest spread for income. AXP has an attractive
customer base,
with the highest average spend-per-card in the industry, which
Fitch believes
will continue to support billed business growth and earnings.
Credit trends in the private student loan space continue to move
in a positive
direction, as tighter underwriting criteria, including higher
co-signer rates on
undergraduate loans and increased school certifications, have
and will continue
to benefit loan vintages entering repayment. Fitch expects
further stabilization
of private student loan credit metrics in 2013, which should
yield further
reductions in provision expense for SLM. Discover's organic
student loan
portfolio is still relatively new, and, therefore, Fitch
believes loss metrics
will rise modestly as the portfolio seasons.
SLM has demonstrated improved earnings consistency in recent
years, despite the
run-off of its federally guaranteed student loan business, given
stronger credit
trends on the private education loan side, reduced funding
costs, and greater
operational efficiencies. Fitch believes the supply-demand
imbalance in the
private student loan industry will benefit players of scale, of
which SLM is the
largest, as portfolio growth can be achieved without loosening
underwriting
criteria. While legislative risk remains a headline risk, as it
pertains to the
dischargeability of private loans in bankruptcy, Fitch believes
the impact of a
potential change in legislation is becoming less significant, as
portfolio
co-signer rates rise.
Separately, SLM recently completed the sale of a residual
interest in an ABS
FFELP transaction, which was relatively modest in size. Fitch
does not view the
sale as a change in operating strategy, but as an accelerated
realization of
cash proceeds expected from the amortization of the transaction.
Cash flows from
servicing the assets will remain intact, as servicing has been
retained. Should
residual sales happen on a larger scale, Fitch would expect a
portion of cash
proceeds generated from the sale to be used to repay unsecured
debt, as a
meaningful portion of the unsecured debt remaining is being used
to support the
legacy FFELP business. The use of significant cash proceeds for
higher dividend
distributions and/or share repurchases would be viewed
negatively from a
creditor's perspective and could result in a ratings downgrade.
Given strong earnings performance across the consumer sector,
aggregate
dividends and share repurchases were significant in the space in
2012, amounting
to payouts of 98% of earnings for AXP, 60% of earnings for
Discover, and 107% of
core earnings for SLM. Still, Fitch believes risk-adjusted
capitalization levels
remained solid for each. AXP's ability to generate capital
internally, in
particular, is superior given its spend centric business model
and focus on fee
revenue. Given current capital positions, Fitch expects AXP and
Discover will
retain relatively high payout rates in 2013.
The Stable Rating Outlook for AXP and Discover reflects Fitch's
expectation that
both will continue to generate consistent earnings, exhibit
peer-superior asset
quality, and maintain solid liquidity and strong risk-adjusted
capitalization.
The Stable Rating Outlook for SLM reflects Fitch's expectations
for consistent
operating performance in consumer lending and business services,
sustained
operating efficiencies, stability in credit metrics for the
private education
loan portfolio, growing capitalization, with the amortization of
the FFELP
portfolio, and the continued ability to repay maturing debt
obligations with
operating cash flow and liquidity on hand.
RATING SENSITIVIES - AXP and Discover
For AXP and Discover, negative rating action could be driven by
an inability to
maintain competitive positions and earnings prospects in an
increasingly
digitized payment landscape. While each is focused on strategic
acquisitions
and/or alliances to expand online and mobile capabilities,
competition from
technology companies and social networks, with access to
significant consumer
data, is expected to intensify. Still, a meaningful shift in
consumer payment
behavior is expected to take some time to develop.
Negative rating momentum for each could also be driven by a
decline in earnings
performance, resulting from a decrease in market share, declines
in merchant
acceptance, significant credit deterioration or an inability to
contain costs, a
weakening liquidity profile, significant reductions in
capitalization, and
legislative and/or regulatory changes that alter the earnings
prospects of the
credit card business.
Fitch believes positive rating momentum is relatively limited
for AXP given its
already strong rating and its concentration in payments and
consumer products.
For Discover, however, positive rating momentum could develop
from increased
revenue diversity, proven competitive positioning and credit
performance in
non-card loan categories over time, and enhanced funding
flexibility. To date,
positive momentum has been constrained by the continued
introduction of new
product categories, where underwriting capabilities are largely
untested.
Further seasoning of these new product portfolios will allow
Fitch to assess
whether underlying performance alters the risk profile of the
firm.
RATING SENSITIVIES - SLM
For SLM, negative rating momentum could result from free cash
flow generation
below Fitch's expectations, which impairs the company's ability
to meet its debt
service obligations. As discussed, should FFELP residual sales
happen on a
larger scale, Fitch would expect an appropriate portion of cash
proceeds to be
used to repay unsecured debt. The use of significant cash
proceeds for higher
shareholder distributions, which Fitch believes impairs the
company's ability to
meet unsecured debt maturities, could result in a ratings
downgrade.
Negative rating action could also result from deterioration in
asset quality
metrics to crisis levels, legislative change which removes the
private sector
from the servicing and collection of government guaranteed
student loans, and/or
an inability to arrange economically attractive term funding for
private
education loans over time. While Fitch believes the impact of
the private
student loan dischargeability issue is declining, the ability
for a borrower to
discharge their private student loan without a demonstrated
payment history,
would not be viewed favorably.
Furthermore, an inability for SLM to regain its market share in
the servicing of
government loans through the ED contract, could pressure the
ratings. While not
a meaningful portion of revenue or income at present,
third-party servicing
income is expected to grow in importance as the owned portfolio
runs off. Given
the company's scalable servicing platform and default
performance, Fitch expects
SLM to achieve and maintain a meaningful share of the contract.
Conversely, while upward rating momentum is likely limited to
the current rating
category, positive rating actions could result from improved
consistency of term
liquidity for private education loans, stable credit performance
of Smart Option
loan vintages, and measured core earnings expansion over time,
resulting from
growth in business services, consistent risk-adjusted margins in
the consumer
lending segment, and an increase in third party servicing
revenue.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
American Express Company
-- Long-term IDR at 'A+';
-- Short-term IDR at 'F1';
-- Short-term debt at 'F1';
-- Senior debt at 'A+';
-- Hybrid capital instrument at 'BBB';
-- Viability Rating at 'a+';
-- Support at '5'; and
-- Support Floor at 'NF'.
American Express Credit Corp.
-- Long-term IDR at 'A+';
-- Short-term IDR at 'F1';
-- Short-term debt at 'F1'; and
-- Senior debt at 'A+'.
American Express Centurion Bank
-- Long-term IDR at 'A+';
-- Short-term IDR at 'F1';
-- Senior debt at 'A+';
-- Long-term deposits at 'AA-'.
-- Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
-- Viability Rating at 'a+';
-- Support at '5'; and
-- Support Floor at 'NF'.
American Express Bank, FSB
-- Long-term IDR at 'A+';
-- Short-term IDR at 'F1';
-- Senior debt at 'A+';
-- Long-term deposits at 'AA-'.
-- Short-term deposits at 'F1+';
-- Viability Rating at 'a+';
-- Support at '5'; and
-- Support Floor at 'NF'.
American Express Travel Related Services Company, Inc.
-- Long-term IDR at 'A+'; and
-- Short-term IDR at 'F1'.
American Express Canada Credit Corp.
-- Long-term IDR at 'A+';
-- Short-term IDR at 'F1'; and
-- Senior debt at 'A+'.
Discover Financial Services
-- Long-term IDR 'BBB';
-- Short-term IDR 'F2';
-- Viability Rating 'bbb';
-- Senior debt 'BBB';
-- Preferred stock 'B+';
-- Support '5'; and
-- Support Floor 'NF'.
Discover Bank
-- Long-term IDR 'BBB';
-- Short-term IDR 'F2';
-- Viability Rating 'bbb';
-- Short-term Deposits 'F2';
-- Long-term Deposits 'BBB+';
-- Senior Debt 'BBB';
-- Subordinated Debt 'BBB-';
-- Support '5'; and
-- Support Floor 'NF'.
SLM Corporation:
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-'; and
--Preferred stock at 'BB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9121
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst - AXP and Discover
Mohak Rao, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0559
Secondary Analyst - SLM
Doriana Gamboa
Director
212-908-0865
Committee Chairperson
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
-- 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (August
2012);
-- 'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria' (December 2012);
-- 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities' (December
2012);
-- 'Treatment of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT
Credit Analysis'
(December 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.