(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A'
Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) rating of American Family Mutual
Insurance Company and
subsidiaries (American Family). Fitch has also assigned its 'A'
IFS rating to
Midvale Indemnity Company (Midvale), a wholly owned insurance
subsidiary of
American Family, based on Fitch's Group Rating Methodology. The
Rating Outlook
is Stable. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation reflects American Family's strong market
position in the
Midwest and very strong capitalization with negligible financial
leverage and
moderate operating leverage. The company has demonstrated its
ability to
replenish capital following multiple years of large losses.
Balanced against
these strengths is improved but still pressured operating
performance with
year-to-date storm losses of roughly $700 million. The company
reported improved
results in 2012 following a year of record high storm losses in
2011, reaching
nearly $1.2 billion of gross losses.
As of Sept. 30, 2013, policyholders' surplus increased by over
$200 million, or
4%, from year-end 2012 to $5.4 billion primarily due to
investment gains and
reduced storm losses. In 2012, surplus increased by over $500
million, or 11%,
from year-end 2011 primarily due to the reasons mentioned above.
Fitch's Prism
capital model score for American Family in 2012 was 'extremely
strong'.
American Family has virtually no debt and operating leverage
(net premium
written to surplus) was a moderate 1.0 times (x, annualized)
through the first
nine months of 2013, and 1.1x in 2012 and 2011, down from
historically higher
levels due to reduced premium written and increased surplus.
Fitch expects
operating leverage to increase modestly as a result of recent
acquisitions, this
following a period of slow to negative growth.
Through the first nine months of 2013, American Family posted a
statutory
combined ratio of 104.9%, improved from 107.4% posted for the
same period last
year partly as a result of better homeowners' insurance results.
For the
year-ending 2012, American Family posted a combined ratio of
102.5%, improved
from 106.7% in 2011 with a return to lower catastrophe levels.
Changes in the
company's reinsurance program and a heightened focus by the
company on surplus
protection have the potential to reduce earnings volatility.
Fitch notes that
the three-year average combined ratio, and its standard
deviation, compare
favorably to the company's five and 10 year results. While it is
not expected to
be used in 2013, and was only minimally used in 2012, American
Family's
aggregate catastrophe reinsurance was used for the first time
during 2010-2011,
favorably lowering the combined ratio by roughly seven points,
net of expenses.
Fitch expects the program to remain in place going forward.
American Family has concentration risk related to the company's
limited amount
of geographic diversification versus peers. The company's top
five states
(Wisconsin, Missouri, Minnesota, Illinois, and Colorado) account
for a majority
of premiums written. This concentration results in a heightened
sensitivity to
competitive conditions and large catastrophe exposure to Midwest
storms. Fitch
expects less Midwest concentration due to recent acquisitions
that have expanded
American Family's geographic, product, and distribution
footprint nationally.
While Fitch views a reduction in the company's exposure to
Midwest storms
favorably, Fitch notes that it will monitor American Family's
increased
hurricane exposure going forward.
American Family Life Insurance Co.'s (AFLIC) rating reflects its
status as a
'core' insurer within the American Family group of companies, as
Fitch believes
AFLIC's traditional life insurance products are complementary to
American
Family's exclusive agent distribution system. As a result,
AFLIC's rating
receives upward lift to the American Family group rating level.
Midvale Indemnity Company's (Midvale) rating reflects its status
as an
'important' insurer within the American Family group of
companies based on
Fitch's Group Rating Methodology. Midvale's inclusion within the
American Family
group IFS rating is based on its position within American
Family's
organizational structure and overall business strategy. This
includes Midvale's
100% intercompany quota share reinsurance agreement with
American Family. As a
result, Midvale's rating receives upward lift to the American
Family group
rating level.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include
maintaining a
'very strong' prism score, low financial leverage and moderate
operating
leverage, and show continued improvement in underwriting
profitability with an
average combined ratio and operating ratio approaching 100% and
95%,
respectively. Fitch expects a certain amount of earnings
volatility given
American Family's catastrophe exposure.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include
a material
reduction in surplus, an inability to renew its catastrophe
reinsurance programs
and a significantly weakened competitive position.
Fitch has assigned the following rating with a Stable Outlook:
Midvale Indemnity Company
--IFS 'A'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
American Family Mutual Insurance Co.
American Family Insurance Company
American Standard Insurance Co. of Ohio
American Standard Insurance Co. of Wisconsin
American Family Life Insurance Co.
--IFS at 'A'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gretchen Roetzer
Director
+1-312-606-2327
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Douglas Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Committee Chairperson
R. Andrew Davidson, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3144
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on Fitch's web site at
'www.fitchratings.com'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Nov. 13, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology -- Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.