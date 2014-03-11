(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BB'
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and 'BB' senior unsecured debt rating of AmeriGas
Partners, LP
(APU) and its fully guaranteed financing co-borrower AmeriGas
Finance Corp. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. Approximately $2.3 billion in
outstanding long term
debt is affected.
APU has faced a number of challenges in recent years but recent
performance
reflects the underlying profitability and franchise strength in
managing though
these challenges. The recovery in APU's profitability follows
the unprecedented
mild winter of 2011/2012 and merger related integration charges
in 2012 and into
2013. APU generates the bulk of its earnings and cash flows in
the heating
season, principally the quarter ended March 31 and to a lesser
extent the
Quarter ended Dec. 31. The record cold weather in the current
March 2014 Quarter
has created operational challenges for APU as propane supply
constraints and
price spikes in January and February affected normal delivery
channels. Fitch
still expects Debt to EBITDA to improve slightly to
approximately 3.5x for the
fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2014 and be sustained over the
forecast period.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Key Rating Drivers
--Improved profitability and credit metrics
--Declining propane and negative volume trends;
--Weather sensitivity adds to seasonal volatility;
--Volatile commodity pricing;
--Broad market and geographic reach.
2014 March Quarter Update
The supply and price volatility experienced by APU and the
entire propane
industry during the March 2014 Quarter are seasonal risk factors
that Fitch
overlays in its credit analysis of APU and in developing stress
scenarios. The
extremely warm winter in 2011/2012 created significant financial
stress. Fitch
considers weather as a transient event and captured within our
financial models
and rating assignments.
Improved Financial Profile
Stronger profitability, which Fitch considers sustainable, has
allowed Fitch's
key leverage and coverage measures to improve from their 2012
levels immediately
following the acquisition of Heritage Propane. Fitch models
reflect EBITDA to
Interest and Debt to EBITDA at approximately 4.0x and 3.5x
respectively over the
next few years. Fitch base case models assume normal weather.
Liquidity is satisfactory. APU has strong cash flows and will
not require any
external financing over the forecast period. Capital
expenditures are relatively
modest. Debt maturities through 2018 are modest and liquidity is
provided
through a $525 million bank facility that matures in 2016 and
which provides
sufficient capacity to meet seasonal borrowing needs.
Distribution coverage, at
1.2x to 1.3x is below historical levels following increases in
quarterly
distributions as well as more units outstanding as part of the
Heritage
acquisition.
Demand and Negative Volume Trends:
Residential heating remains the largest use for propane.
Residential heating,
irrespective of fuel, exhibits a natural decline curve from
efficiency and
customer conservation. In addition, propane is subject to
customer switching.
APU believes retail propane consumption in the U.S. declining at
an annual rate
of up to 3% rate based on historical industry data. APU has been
an active
consolidator. Retail propane gallons sold have been maintained
at a 900 million
to 1.3 billion range over the last 12 years largely through
acquisitions.
While volume trends are negative, EBITDA margins have improved
in recent years
reflecting cost savings and operating efficiencies achieved
through acquisition.
Market and Geographic Scale
APU is the largest retail propane distributor in the U.S.
spanning all 50
states. The company leverages its large distribution network
with its cylinder
exchange business and national accounts business which services
large regionally
diverse corporate users.
Rating Sensitivity
--An upgrade is not deemed likely over the next 12 to 24 months;
--An acceleration of declining volume trends coupled with margin
erosion would
likely result in a negative rating action;
--A large debt financed acquisition could result in a ratings
downgrade.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
AmeriGas Partners, L.P./AmeriGas Finance Corp.
--IDR at 'BB';
--Senior Unsecured Debt at 'BB'.
