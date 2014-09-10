(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
long-term ratings
of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE: ABC) at 'A-' and the
short-term ratings at
'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The rating actions apply to approximately $2 billion of debt at
June 30, 2014. A
full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
-- U.S. drug distributors maintain stable operating profiles due
to the
industry's oligopolistic nature and steady pharmaceutical
demand. Drug
distribution, though low margin, is relatively insulated from
pricing and
regulatory pressures faced by other areas of healthcare in the
U.S.
-- ABC maintains strong credit metrics through its consistently
strong core cash
generation, efficient operations, and commitment to operating
with low debt
leverage. The May 2014 debt issuance, which Fitch expects to be
repaid upon
maturity in 2017, pushed leverage toward the upper end of the
'A-' ratings. But
de-leveraging is expected owing to growth from ramping Walgreen
& Co (Walgreens)
generic drug volumes over the next few quarters.
-- Fitch views favorably ABC's alignment with Walgreens and
Alliance Boots GmbH
(AB), and the process to align the firms seems to have gone well
so far. Fitch
expects the relationship will drive increased top-line growth,
stronger cash
flows, improved stability, and incremental margin expansion
opportunities over
the ratings horizon, despite the significant drop in profit
margins and material
cash outflows for working capital initially.
-- The ultimate effectiveness of ABC's strategy to offset stock
dilution
associated with the pending warrant exercises by Walgreens in
2016-2017 is at
this time uncertain, as an increasing stock price may result in
the need for
additional cash outflows. The firm's solid liquidity position
and strong
operational cash generation provide an offset to this risk.
-- Fitch believes there are limited growth opportunities in the
traditional U.S.
drug distribution space. As a result, and now more so
considering ABC's
alignment with WAG-AB, Fitch expects ABC to responsibly pursue
growth in
service-related and non-U.S. markets (e.g. its minority
investment in Profarma
Distribuidora) over the intermediate- to longer-term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
ABC currently has somewhat limited flexibility at its present
ratings.
Maintenance of its 'A-' long-term ratings will generally require
ABC to operate
with gross debt leverage at or below 1.3x, accompanied by steady
funds from
operations (FFO) in excess of $800 million annually. EBITDA
margins, which
declined significantly in fiscal 2013 and 2014 due to the
onboarding of the new
Express Scripts Holding Co. (Express Scripts) and Walgreens
distribution
contracts, should show some improvement going forward, in
support of the firm's
current ratings.
An upgrade to 'A' is not expected over the ratings horizon.
Because of the
business's low margins, Fitch believes ABC's management would
need to commit to
operating with gross debt leverage below 0.75x to achieve an
upgrade to 'A'.
Fitch does not expect ABC to commit to operating with such low
leverage in the
near- to intermediate-term.
Negative ratings momentum could be caused by greater and more
direct pricing
pressures than Fitch currently expects and/or by a transaction
which drives
leverage sustainably above 1.3x or that illustrates a departure
from ABC's
traditional commitment to its core drug distribution business.
Fitch notes the
risks associated with ABC's recently announced alignment with
Walgreens-AB,
including possible cash outflows associated with working capital
or
hedging/anti-dilution transactions. But Fitch does not expect
these risks to
precipitate a negative rating action over the ratings horizon.
COMMITMENT TO STRONG CREDIT PROFILE
Steady demand for pharmaceuticals contributes to an
exceptionally stable
operating profile for U.S. drug distributors. The industry has
proven rather
resilient to persistently depressed patient volumes, elevated
levels of
unemployment, and constrained healthcare reimbursement in recent
years.
Appropriately low EBITDA margins have grown steadily in recent
years, owing
primarily to brand-to-generic conversions, efficiency
improvements, and growth
in higher-margin businesses (i.e. specialty distribution,
consulting services).
ABC's credit profile also benefits from management's
demonstrated commitment to
conservative financial management. Fitch expects the firm to
remain committed to
operating with debt leverage, as adjusted for operating leases,
below 1.5x.
(This figure implies Fitch-calculated unadjusted leverage of
1.2x-1.3x.) Fitch
generally views event risk associated with M&A to be limited
given ABC's history
of sticking to its core competencies and management's
demonstrated financial
discipline.
TEMPORARILY LIMITED FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY
Unadjusted debt leverage of 1.6x at June 30, 2014 currently
affords ABC limited
flexibility to issue additional debt, if necessary, to help fund
cash outflows
associated with working capital and/or additional share
repurchases meant to
offset dilution. However, ramping EBITDA contributions from the
onboarding of
generic drug distribution volumes to Walgreens should help to
moderate debt
leverage to below 1.3x during fiscal 2015. Fitch expects ABC to
repay its $600
million of 2017 notes upon maturity, which is ABC's only debt
due until 2019.
Furthermore, Fitch believes ABC's contract with Walgreens
contributes to
improved operational efficiency and business stability, plus
expected cost
savings and working capital improvement, offsetting the risk
associated with
temporarily elevated debt leverage metrics.
ALIGNMENT WITH WALGREENS A NET POSITIVE
The unique 10-year, comprehensive distribution contract with
Walgreens, which
began Sept. 1, 2013, will add materially to ABC's top-line and
cash flows over
the next couple of years. Gross margins have declined in ABC's
fiscal 2014 due
to the low-margin nature of distributing to a customer as large
as Walgreens.
But Fitch expects the new Walgreens business will contribute to
ABC's already
stable and highly efficient operations by allowing the firm to
leverage the
fixed costs associated with drug distribution.
Fitch forecasts EBITDA margins of approximately 1.3%-1.4% in
ABC's fiscal 2014
and 2015, compared to 1.84% in fiscal 2012. Higher margins could
be achieved
depending on the success of the generics procurement joint
venture (JV) among
Walgreens, AB, and ABC. Expansion opportunities in adjacent
businesses (i.e.
World Courier and consulting services) and in non-U.S. markets -
especially in
partnership with AB - and growth in specialty and generics could
also provide
margin upside over the ratings horizon.
ADDITIONAL CASH MAY BE NEEDED TO SUPPLEMENT HEDGING STRATEGY
Significant cash outflows for working capital needed to onboard
the Walgreens
business are now beginning to normalize, but cash needed to fund
ABC's strategy
to offset dilution resulting from the expected warrants exercise
by Walgreens in
2016 and 2017 may continue to pressure ABC's overall cash
generation in fiscal
2014-2015. Fitch estimates that total cash outflows to
accomplish the firm's
hedging strategy will exceed $1 billion, including around $370
million for the
capped call options ($163 million in 2013, $205 million in 2014)
and $650
million to complete the firm's special share repurchase program
($142 million in
first nine months of 2014). According to ABC, these transactions
are meant to
offset approximately 80% of the firm's exposure to
warrant-related dilution.
In the event ABC's share price exceeds the "cap" price of a
portion of the call
options contracts, additional cash may be needed to supplement
the hedging
strategy. The firm may have some flexibility at 'A-' in
2016-2017 to use debt to
fund additional special share repurchases, as necessary. But
Fitch forecasts
free cash flow (FCF; cash from operations minus capital
expenditures minus
dividends) to approach $1 billion in 2015 and beyond, providing
ample cash flows
to fund possible supplemental share repurchases. ABC's liquidity
profile is also
solid, comprising an undrawn $1.4 billion revolver and $1.26
billion of cash on
hand at June 30, 2014.
In general, Fitch believes ABC will address these risks,
including the issuance
of any possible incremental debt, in a manner appropriate at
ABC's current
ratings of 'A-'. Furthermore, Fitch expects that working capital
benefits and
cost savings related to the increased purchasing scale of the
procurement JV
will more than offset these costs over the next few years.
HIGHER CUSTOMER CONCENTRATION NOT A MATERIAL CONCERN
Fitch acknowledges the risks generally associated with increased
revenue
concentration, as represented by ABC's new contracts with
Express Scripts and
Walgreens. But these risks are mitigated by the long-term and
comprehensive
nature of the Walgreens distribution contract, as well as the
costs that are
required to switch drug distributors, especially those related
to technological
integration. Furthermore, Fitch believes ABC will benefit from
the long-term
market growth connected with serving two of the largest pharmacy
companies in
the U.S. Fitch estimates these two customers will account for
roughly 45% of
ABC's revenues going forward.
Notably, ABC's distribution contract with Express Scripts is set
to expire in
September 2015. Although representing more than $20 billion in
revenues, the
contract carries very low profit margins; thus, a negative
rating action would
not likely occur in the event ABC lost this contract.
TAILWINDS INCLUDE SPECIALTY, GENERICS, AND PROSPECT OF
BIOSIMILARS
ABC's incumbent leadership in the higher-growth and
higher-margin specialty drug
distribution business is a material competitive advantage. Fitch
expects ABC
will continue to grow other areas of its specialty business,
including more
nascent therapeutic classes and non-U.S. markets (i.e. Brazil)
in the longer
term, providing growth and margin support over the rating
horizon.
Brand-to-generic conversions will also continue to support
profit margins. ABC
and its peers have benefited materially from the unprecedented
wave of generic
launches in recent years. A few large branded products'
expirations should
provide some margin support in calendar 2014-2015. While Fitch
believes much of
the margin expansion achieved by drug distributors as a result
of generic
conversions is durable, it will be harder to identify for ABC
going forward due
to the impact of the lower-margin Express Scripts and Walgreens
business.
Generic pricing as a whole has also been favorable to drug
distributors in
recent quarters, but generic pricing deflation is expected to
resume over the
longer term.
The introduction of biosimilars to the U.S. drug channel -
possibly as early as
2015 - will provide another area of potential margin growth for
drug
distributors. ABC is uniquely positioned among its peers to
benefit from
biosimilars, given its leadership position in specialty drug
distribution and
its relationships with Walgreens and Express Scripts, which
currently control
sizeable shares of the specialty pharmacy market.
Fitch has affirmed ABC's ratings as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Senior unsecured bank facility at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A-';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
