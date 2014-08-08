(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Amlin AG's and Amlin Europe's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+' and Amlin plc's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Amlin plc's subordinated notes at 'BBB-'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Amlin's ratings reflect the group's strong London market position, strong technical profitability and expectations of a continually supportive level of risk adjusted-capitalisation. The ratings are supported by Amlin's strong underwriting performance, which Fitch expects will be maintained. In 2013, Amlin's technical performance was robust, reflected in a Fitch-calculated combined ratio of 85.2% (2012: 87.4%). The strong performance partly reflects the absence of major catastrophe activity but also past rate increases achieved in some of Amlin's core lines and improvements in Amlin Europe's underwriting performance. In 2013, Amlin's risk-adjusted capitalisation was commensurate with its ratings. Fitch expects Amlin's capitalisation to remain strong and increase over the next two years, supported by retained earnings. Amlin's five-year average reserve releases to prior year equity ratio is 9.2%, which Fitch considers strong for the ratings. We believe Amlin's approach to reserving is prudent, as illustrated by the consistent level of surplus released from previous underwriting years. Despite these releases, group reserves remained at about GBP160m above actuarial best estimate at end-2013, unchanged from the previous year. With GBP2.5bn of gross written premiums in 2013, Amlin is one of the largest London market players. Fitch views its significant presence in the Lloyd's market as a positive. It also allows Amlin to use Lloyd's global license network and financial strength when writing business through its syndicates. Amlin Syndicate 2001 benefits from a strong track record and good reputation among brokers. As a result, Amlin is the lead on a large amount of the business it underwrites through this platform. RATING SENSITIVITIES A downgrade could be triggered by a prolonged decline in capitalisation as reflected in, for example, an increase in the ratio of net written premiums to equity to 1.5x (2013: 1.3x). A combined ratio consistently above 97% (2013: 85.2%) or return on equity consistently below 10% (2013: 18.8%) could also lead to a downgrade. Fitch considers an upgrade of Amlin's ratings unlikely given the group's market position and size/scale, which is not expected to change materially in the medium term. Contact: Primary Analyst Anna Bender Associate Director +44 20 3530 1671 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Martyn Street Senior Director +44 20 3530 1211 Committee Chairperson Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology' dated 13 November 2013, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.