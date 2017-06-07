(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Paris-based
Amundi's
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+', Short-Term IDR at
'F1' and
Support Rating at '1'. The Outlook on Amundi's Long-Term IDR is
Stable.
These rating actions were undertaken as part of Fitch's global
peer review of
traditional investment managers. For more information on the
peer review, refer
to the commentary "Fitch Completes Traditional Investment
Managers Global Peer
Review" dated 7 June 2017.
Amundi is the parent company of Amundi group, one of Europe's
largest asset
management companies established in 2010. It has a leading
franchise in French
and European fixed income products and sound franchises in other
asset classes.
In December 2016, Amundi announced that it has signed a binding
agreement with
UniCredit S.p.A. (UniCredit, BBB/Stable) to acquire Pioneer
Investments
(Pioneer), UniCredit's investment management subsidiary (see
'Fitch Affirms
Amundi at 'A+'/Stable on Pioneer Announcement', published 15
December 2016).
Amundi is financing the EUR3,545 million transaction by using
around EUR1.5
billion of excess cash, with a EUR1.4 billion capital increase
and by issuing
around EUR645 million in senior and subordinated debt, both
completed in 2Q17.
Following the capital increase, the shareholding of Credit
Agricole (CA,
A+/Stable), Amundi's parent, dropped to around 70% from around
75%. Amundi
expects the transaction, which still requires regulatory and
anti-trust
approvals, to close by end-1H17 with operational integration
completed by
end-2018.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs
Amundi's IDRs are based on Fitch's standalone assessment of the
company.
The ratings reflect Amundi's leading domestic and growing
international
franchise, which is supported by continued access to strong
distribution
networks, and adequate net asset flows supporting average assets
under
management (AuM). The ratings also reflect Amundi's strong
revenue generation,
sound risk management, acceptable asset performance, low
adjusted balance sheet
leverage and Fitch's view that the Pioneer acquisition is on
balance neutral to
Amundi's IDRs.
However, the ratings also take into account the sensitivity of
Amundi's earnings
and AuM base to market volatility, reliance on the distribution
networks of CA
and previous minority shareholder Societe Generale (SocGen,
A/Stable/a) and
above-average reliance on fixed income products. The ratings
also reflect that
the Pioneer acquisition will lead to heightened execution and
integration risks
in the short- to medium-term.
Amundi's franchise is supported by extensive distribution
agreements with CA and
SocGen mainly in France (access to both retail and insurance
distribution
networks) and - once the Pioneer acquisition closes - with
UniCredit in Italy,
Germany and Austria. Adjusting for the Pioneer acquisition, at
end-2016, retail
AuM accounted for EUR468 billion, institutional AuM (excluding
insurance AuM)
for EUR448 billion and CA and SocGen insurance AuM for EUR391
billion.
While France (42% of end-2016 pro forma AuM) remains Amundi's
key market, its
position in the rest of Europe and, to a lesser extent, the US
(6% of AuM) has
benefitted from above-peer average net money inflows and will be
considerably
improved by the Pioneer acquisition. The acquisition will also
increase Amundi's
share of multi-asset AuM to around 18% from currently around 12%
as well as the
share of higher-margin retail AuM (to 36% from 28%; including
insurance AuM). In
2016, net inflows were strong at EUR62 billion and diversified
by asset and
geography.
Overall asset performance was acceptable in 2016 with
satisfactory one- and
three-year performances in many fixed income and consultant "buy
ratings" on
around four-fifths of Amundi's rated strategies. Seed money
exposure declined
significantly in 2016 and is diversified by asset class and
individual fund.
Fitch views Amundi's risk control framework, which is
centralised and integrated
into CA's risk function, as sound.
Earnings generation and profitability remained sound in 2016 and
1Q17, with
higher average AuM and sound cost control supporting the
operating margin (48%
in 2016) of Amundi, which is at the upper end of its peer group.
Despite some
AuM margin pressure diversification and scale should help Amundi
to continue
reporting broadly stable profitability.
The Pioneer acquisition will in the short-term negatively affect
Amundi's
profitability due to significant integration costs (around
EUR190 million to be
booked in 2017 and 2018 according to management) but
profitability should
recover once estimated cost and revenue synergies, deemed as
realistic by Fitch,
start to feed through.
Amundi's capitalisation and leverage metrics compare well with
peers'. Amundi's
gross cash flow leverage (gross debt/EBITDA; 3.8x at end-2016)
is materially
higher than peers'. However, gross debt exclusively relates to
Amundi's
structured products issuance (where proceeds are on-lent to CA
with matching
terms) and interbank liabilities (where Amundi has a net
positive interbank
position). Consequently, Amundi's gross debt does not give rise
to refinancing
risk and its net debt/EBITDA ratio (which is negative) compares
well with
peers'. As part of the Pioneer transaction, Amundi has issued
EUR645 million in
senior unsecured and Tier 2 debt to its parent, CA.
Balance sheet leverage, calculated as tangible
equity-to-tangible assets, was
better than sector average at 32% at end-2016. On closing of the
Pioneer
transaction, according to management, Amundi's regulatory CET1
ratio will be
above 10% (around 38% at end-2016), before recovering in
subsequent years.
Amundi's Short-Term IDR of 'F1' reflects the company's sound
standalone
liquidity but also the Short-Term IDR of CA, which acts as the
provider of
Amundi's back-stop liquidity. Market and liquidity risks are
moderate. However,
Amundi's guaranteed products and structured products issuance
activities mean
that sound liquidity management is crucial for the overall risk
profile.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Amundi will
continue to report
sound profitability while maintaining acceptable gross and net
balance sheet
leverage.
SUPPORT RATING
Amundi's Support Rating of '1' reflects our view that support
from CA for Amundi
is extremely likely, if ever required.
As the manager of CA's insurance assets as well as an important
provider of
asset management products for CA's retail networks, we view
Amundi as a core
subsidiary for CA, which fits well into CA's asset-gathering
strategy. In
addition, compared with the more balance sheet-heavy banking
activities that CA
pursues, Amundi's business model only requires limited amounts
of regulatory
capital and liquidity, resulting in superior risk-adjusted
returns. This also
means that required resources to support Amundi, if ever needed,
would be
limited compared with CA's overall size.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS
In the short-term, material integration risks relating to the
Pioneer
acquisition and Amundi's reduced regulatory CET1 ratio limit
upside to Amundi's
ratings. In the medium- to longer-term, a successful integration
of Pioneer in
conjunction with further franchise improvements outside Amundi's
already
dominant European fixed income franchise could be
credit-positive. Further,
material improvements to its regulatory capitalisation, while
maintaining or
improving its leverage could also be credit-positive.
A material postponement in integrating Pioneer leading to a
delay in realising
estimated synergies, integration costs significantly exceeding
current estimates
or higher-than-expected revenue attrition or key staff
departures relating to
the Pioneer acquisition could put pressure on Amundi's ratings.
Since Amundi's IDRs are based on Fitch's stand-alone assessment
of the company,
an upgrade of CA would not lead to an upgrade of Amundi's
Long-Term IDR.
Similarly, a downgrade of CA's ratings would not automatically
trigger a
downgrade of Amundi's ratings but would nonetheless put pressure
on Amundi's
Long-Term IDR given the close integration between the two
entities in terms of
risk and liquidity management as well as Amundi's reliance on
CA's distribution
network.
SUPPORT RATING
The Support Rating is sensitive to a change in the assumptions
around the
propensity or ability of CA to provide timely support for
Amundi. This may
arise, for instance, if the importance of savings products in
CA's overall
strategy diminishes, if CA reduces its stake in Amundi
materially or if CA's
Long-Term IDR is downgraded by two or more notches, which is
currently viewed as
unlikely by Fitch.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
When calculating gross leverage, Fitch excludes balance-sheet
liabilities
relating to Amundi's EMTN programme as the proceeds of these
EMTN issuance are
on-lent with matching terms to its parent bank.
