(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed
Sri Lanka-based
AMW Capital Leasing and Finance PLC's (AMCL) National Long-Term
Rating at
'BB-(lka)'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects AMCL's relatively weak deposit franchise
among finance
companies, modest capitalisation and better asset quality
metrics. AMCL's rating
is a reflection of its stand-alone financial strength, and as
such already
factors in ordinary support from parent Associated Motorways
Limited (AMW).
Fitch believes that AMCL may be under pressure to increase its
asset base by 27%
to LKR8bn from an asset base of LKR6.3bn as at end-June 2014
before the end of
this year. This is in line with the government's master plan to
consolidate the
financial system, according to which the consolidation in the
non-bank financial
institution segment is based on the asset and capital bases of
the players. A
rush to expand amid a weak economy could raise AMCL's credit
risk profile. The
company's assets rose 14% in 1H14 from LKR5.5bn as at end-2013
(2013: 15% and
2012: 31%).
AMCL continues to have access to local wholesale funding, and it
has unutilised
credit lines that are sufficient to cover gaps arising from the
mismatches in
the maturities of its assets and liabilities. AMCL's external
borrowings and
borrowings channelled through its parent accounted for 64% and
10% respectively
of total assets at end-1H14.(end-2013: 37% and 33%). The high
proportion of
borrowings could lead to liquidity pressure in the event AMCL is
unable to
source such funding directly or through the parent. Fitch's view
is that
liquidity can erode rapidly in times of stress.
AMCL's deposit base of LKR657m accounted only for 14% of its
total funding at
end-1H14 (end-2013: 6.5%; end-2012: 0.1%) and has a relatively
high deposit
concentration. . Fitch does not expect the share of deposit
funding to increase
given AMCL's management intends to continue to rely on wholesale
funding.
AMCL's reported regulatory gross NPL ratio stood at 2.1% at
end-2013, better
than the industry average of 6.7%. However, Fitch expects the
NPL ratio to
increase due to the challenging operating environment and as the
loan book
seasons. The company has been shifting towards providing
financing for more
non-AMW brand vehicles as it seeks to expand its loan book while
increasing its
market share of AMW products. AMW brand vehicles remain a
significant part of
its loan portfolio as at December 2013.
Fitch expects AMCL's capitalisation to continue to decline due
to its expanding
operations but to remain at a satisfactory level for its current
rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch may take positive rating action if AMCL develops its
franchise, both in
funding and lending, while maintaining its financial profile
relative to
higher-rated peers.
Deterioration in the company's liquidity profile, asset quality,
or
capitalisation to levels below its peers would place downward
pressure on AMCL's
rating.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Criteria",
dated 31 January
2014, "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013,
"Finance and
Leasing Companies Criteria" dated 11 December 2012 and
"Evaluating Corporate
Governance", dated 12 December 2012 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
