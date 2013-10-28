(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Ukraine-based agribusiness
company Agroton Public Limited's ratings and simultaneously
withdrawn them as
follows:
--Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'Restricted Default
(RD)'
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'RD'
--National Long-term rating at 'RD(ukr)'
--Senior unsecured rating at 'C/Recovery Rating (RR)4' in
relation to its USD50m
eurobond maturing in January 2019.
Fitch has withdrawn the aforementioned ratings due to
insufficient information
provided by the issuer to maintain adequate coverage following
its recent debt
restructuring. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings
or analytical
coverage for Agroton Public Limited.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 879087214
Supervisory Analyst
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Raymond Hill
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1079
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
