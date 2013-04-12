(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and
simultaneously
withdrawn all of its ratings on Cincinnati Bell, Inc. (CBB) and
its subsidiary
as follows:
Cincinnati Bell, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B';
--$40 million senior secured notes at 'BB/RR1';
--$500 million senior unsecured notes due 2017 at 'B+/RR3';
--$684 million senior unsecured notes due 2020 at 'B+/RR3';
--$625 million senior subordinated notes at 'CCC+/RR6';
--$129 million convertible preferred stock at 'CCC+/RR6';
--$200 million senior secured revolving credit facility due 2017
at 'BB/RR1'
Cincinnati Bell Telephone (CBT)
--IDR at 'B';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB/RR1'.
The Rating Outlook was Stable.
Fitch has withdrawn the aforementioned ratings for business
reasons. The ratings
are no longer relevant to the agency's coverage.
Contact:
Ian Hodgart
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0819
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above
were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to
investors. The
issuer did not participate in the rating process other than
through the medium
of its public disclosure.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012);
--'Rating Telecom Companies - Sector Credit Factors' (Aug. 9,
2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Rating Telecom Companies
here
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.