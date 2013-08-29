(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and
simultaneously
withdrawn all of its ratings on Mediacom LLC (LLC) and Mediacom
Broadband LLC
(Broadband) and their respective subsidiaries as follows:
Mediacom LLC
--IDR at 'B+';
--Senior unsecured at 'B/RR5'.
Mediacom Illinois LLC
Mediacom Arizona LLC
Mediacom Indiana LLC
Mediacom California LLC
Mediacom Minnesota LLC
Mediacom Delaware LLC
Mediacom Wisconsin LLC
Mediacom Southeast LLC
Mediacom Iowa LLC
Zylstra Communications Corporation
--IDR at 'B+';
--Senior secured at 'BB+/RR1'.
Mediacom Broadband LLC
--IDR at 'B+';
--Senior unsecured 'B/RR5'.
MCC Georgia, LLC
MCC Illinois, LLC
MCC Iowa, LLC
MCC Missouri, LLC
--IDR at 'B+';
--Senior secured at 'BB+/RR1'.
The Rating Outlook was previously Stable.
Fitch has withdrawn the aforementioned ratings for business
reasons. The ratings
are no longer relevant to the agency's coverage.
Contact:
Ian Hodgart
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0819
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The issuer did
not participate in the rating process other than through the
medium of its
public disclosure.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 5, 2013);
--'Rating Telecom Companies - Sector Credit Factors' (Aug. 9,
2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Rating Telecom Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
