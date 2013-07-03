(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 3

Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn Societa Gestione Crediti S.r.l./Archon Group Italia S.r.l's (SGC/AGI) Italian Residential and Commercial Special Servicer ratings of 'RSS2+' and 'CSS2+', respectively.

The withdrawal has been made at SGC/AGI's request, and is due to a reorganisation of the European servicing platform of the Archon Group. Fitch's servicer ratings for Archon Capital Bank Deutschland GmbH ('RSS2' and 'CSS2') remain unaffected.