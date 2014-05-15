(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn
the ratings for
Associated Banc-Corp., (ASBC) and its principal banking
subsidiary Associated
Bank, NA at 'BBB'. Fitch has decided to discontinue the rating,
which is
uncompensated. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this
release.
Fitch notes that there has been no material change in ASBC's
credit risk profile
since the bank's ratings were affirmed at the Midtier Regional
Bank committee in
February 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
As indicated in the press release dated Feb. 5 2014, ASBC's
ratings are driven
by Fitch's expectation that asset quality will remain in line
with similarly
rated peers going forward. Fitch observes that at first quarter
2014 (1Q'14)
ASBC had non-performing assets (NPAs) of 1.9%, below the
mid-tier regional peer
group average. Management has reduced the dollar volume of NPAs
by 17% over the
last year, all while keeping net charge-offs (NCOs) below 30
basis points (bps)
on average each quarter.
Asset quality improvement has coincided the maintenance of
strong capital levels
even with the bank increasing its quarterly dividend and level
of share
buybacks. Fitch's expectation that the company will manage
capital appropriately
and at levels commensurate with growth is reflected in ASBC's
'BBB' rating.
ASBC's ratings also reflect Fitch's expectations that core
earnings power will
continue to be tepid in the current low rate, low growth
environment. ASBC's
PPNR/AA has averaged under 1.2% over the last five quarters,
primarily
challenged by a compressing net interest margin (NIM) and higher
overhead costs
relating to updating technology and branches. While the company
has been taking
steps to cut overhead, mainly by consolidating branches, its
efficiency ratio
has remained elevated in the high 60%'s, considerably higher
than similarly
rated peers.
Fitch expects ASBC's return on assets (ROA) will fluctuate
between 70 and 75 bps
from quarter to quarter going forward. Fitch also expects that
the company will
gain reasonable efficiencies in coming periods that could result
in additional
augmentation to the bottom line. This expectation is reflected
in the bank's
'BBB' rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by ASBC, and
its subsidiaries
are all notched down from ASBC's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb'
in accordance
with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective
non-performance and
relative Loss Severity risk profiles, which vary considerably.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
Associated Bank, NA is a wholly owned subsidiary of ASBC.
Associated Bank, NA's
ratings are aligned with ASBC reflecting Fitch's view that the
bank subsidiary
is core to the franchise.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
ASBC's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and 'NF'
reflect Fitch's
view that the company is unlikely to procure extraordinary
support should such
support be needed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS
Associated Bank, NA's long- and short-term deposit ratings
reflect Fitch's view
of how these deposits would be treated in a liquidation by the
FDIC.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG AND SHORT TERM DEPOSITS
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings:
Associated Banc-Corp.
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB';
--Viability at 'bbb'.
--Subordinated at 'BBB-';
--Preferred stock at 'B+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Associated Bank, NA
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Viability at 'bbb';
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F2'
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF';
Associated Trust Company, NA
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Viability at 'bbb';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bain K. Rumohr, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
Committee Chairperson
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'2014 Outlook: U.S. Banks', Nov. 21, 2013;
--'U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding', Aug. 8, 2013
--'U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates
Rise)', June 18,
2013;
--'U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions -- When Will The Catalysts
Kick In?', July
11, 2013;
--'Fitch Fundamentals Index', Jan. 15, 2014;
--'Risk Radar Global - 1Q14', April 1, 2014;
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', Jan. 31,
2014;
--Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria', Jan.
31, 2014;
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', Aug. 10, 2013.
