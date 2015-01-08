(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO, January 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and
withdrawn Autometal
S.A.'s (Autometal) 'BB' foreign currency and local currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) and its 'AA-(bra)' National Long-term Rating. At
the time of the
withdrawal the Rating Outlook was Stable.
Fitch has withdrawn the ratings for business reasons.
Accordingly, Fitch will no
longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Autometal.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Renato Donatti
Associate Director
+55-11-4504-2215
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos, 700 - 7 andar
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Secondary Analyst
Alexandre Garcia
Associate Director
+55-11-4504-2616
Committee Chairperson
Ricardo Carvalho
Senior Director
+55-21-4503-2627
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014);
--'National Scale Ratings Criteria' (Oct. 30, 2013).

Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status


