(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO/NY, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
has affirmed all
of Banco Barclays S.A.'s (BBSA) ratings and subsequently
withdrawn them. The
complete list is available at the end of this release.
Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as BBSA has decided to stop
participating in the
rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient
information to
maintain the ratings of the bank. Accordingly, Fitch will no
longer provide
ratings or analytical coverage for BBSA.
At the time of the withdrawal, the ratings had a Stable Outlook,
which mirrored
the Outlook on its ultimate parent, Barclays Bank PLC S.A.
(BPLC; foreign
currency long-term IDR 'A'/Outlook Stable).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of BBSA's foreign and local currency IDRs and
national ratings
reflect the support from its parent. Fitch views BBSA as a
'strategically
important' subsidiary of BPLC, as evidenced by the high
integration, strong
operational and managerial synergies and the common branding.
BBSA's Support Rating of '2' reflects Fitch's belief that the
probability of
support by BPLC, in case of need, would be high.
BBSA has a relatively modest presence in the Brazilian
investment banking
market. It mainly focuses on securities operations and
investment banking. It
has an active proprietary trading desk and is also active in the
derivatives,
foreign exchange, government bonds and commodities markets.
After carrying out investments in qualified personnel and
technology over the
last years to back up its growth plans and market share
expansion, the bank has
shown a less ambitious appetite and scaled back some of those
plans in order to
align its strategy with its parent's.
Some cost reduction measures taken in order to adjust the bank's
cost structure
to its revised strategy along with a closer integration between
business areas
have been the main goals pursued by management over the last 18
months.
Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'F2';
--Long-term local-currency at 'A-', Outlook Stable
--Short-term local-currency IDR at 'F1';
--Long-term national rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national
rating
at 'F1+(bra)';
--Support Rating at '2'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eduardo Ribas
Director
+55-11-4504-2213
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos, 700, 7a andar,
Cerqueira Cesar - Sao Paulo - SP
Secondary Analyst
Esin Celasun
Director
+55-21-4503-2626
Committee Chairperson:
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0364
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or
'www.fitchratings.com.br'.
