SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO/NY, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed all of Banco Barclays S.A.'s (BBSA) ratings and subsequently withdrawn them. The complete list is available at the end of this release. Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as BBSA has decided to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings of the bank. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for BBSA. At the time of the withdrawal, the ratings had a Stable Outlook, which mirrored the Outlook on its ultimate parent, Barclays Bank PLC S.A. (BPLC; foreign currency long-term IDR 'A'/Outlook Stable). KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of BBSA's foreign and local currency IDRs and national ratings reflect the support from its parent. Fitch views BBSA as a 'strategically important' subsidiary of BPLC, as evidenced by the high integration, strong operational and managerial synergies and the common branding. BBSA's Support Rating of '2' reflects Fitch's belief that the probability of support by BPLC, in case of need, would be high. BBSA has a relatively modest presence in the Brazilian investment banking market. It mainly focuses on securities operations and investment banking. It has an active proprietary trading desk and is also active in the derivatives, foreign exchange, government bonds and commodities markets. After carrying out investments in qualified personnel and technology over the last years to back up its growth plans and market share expansion, the bank has shown a less ambitious appetite and scaled back some of those plans in order to align its strategy with its parent's. Some cost reduction measures taken in order to adjust the bank's cost structure to its revised strategy along with a closer integration between business areas have been the main goals pursued by management over the last 18 months. Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings: --Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'; --Long-term local-currency at 'A-', Outlook Stable --Short-term local-currency IDR at 'F1'; --Long-term national rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable; --Short-term national rating at 'F1+(bra)'; --Support Rating at '2'. Contact: Primary Analyst Eduardo Ribas Director +55-11-4504-2213 Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda. Alameda Santos, 700, 7a andar, Cerqueira Cesar - Sao Paulo - SP Secondary Analyst Esin Celasun Director +55-21-4503-2626 Committee Chairperson: Franklin Santarelli Managing Director +1-212-908-0364 Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31, 2014); --'National Scale Ratings Criteria' (Oct. 30, 2013). -- Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies (August 2012).