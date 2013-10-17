(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Oct 17

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banka Celje's (BC's) ratings, including its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. At the same time, the agency has withdrawn the ratings as the bank has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, the agency will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for BC. A full list of ratings actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation of BC's Viability Rating (VR) and hence also its Long-term IDR at 'B-', and of the Negative Outlook on the Long-term IDR, reflects its pressured capital base (end-June 2013: Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio of 8.4%) resulting from a high level of non-performing loans (NPLs) (around 23% of gross loans), which has yet to peak, and the bank's weak profitability. BC remained loss-making in H113 following two years of consecutive losses, primarily as a result of sizeable loan impairment charges. Furthermore, BC's capitalisation should be viewed in light of significant unreserved NPLs relative to equity, which resulted in net NPLs to FCC ratio in excess of 1.5x at end-H113.

Fitch notes that BC's asset quality and performance will remain under pressure for the foreseeable future given the country's heavily indebted corporate sector and the weak economic outlook in Slovenia, putting further pressure on an already tight capital base. However, liquidity is comfortable reflecting a sizeable pool of liquid assets and BC's limited refinancing needs.

The rating actions are as follows:

BC:

Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Negative, rating withdrawn

Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B', rating withdrawn

Support Rating: affirmed at '5', rating withdrawn

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF', rating withdrawn

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-', rating withdrawn