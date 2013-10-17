(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Oct 17
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banka Celje's (BC's)
ratings, including its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-'. The
Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. At the same time, the agency has
withdrawn the ratings as the bank has chosen to stop participating in the rating
process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain
the ratings. Accordingly, the agency will no longer provide ratings or
analytical coverage for BC. A full list of ratings actions is at the end of this
rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of BC's Viability Rating (VR) and hence also its Long-term IDR
at 'B-', and of the Negative Outlook on the Long-term IDR, reflects its
pressured capital base (end-June 2013: Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio of 8.4%)
resulting from a high level of non-performing loans (NPLs) (around 23% of gross
loans), which has yet to peak, and the bank's weak profitability. BC remained
loss-making in H113 following two years of consecutive losses, primarily as a
result of sizeable loan impairment charges. Furthermore, BC's capitalisation
should be viewed in light of significant unreserved NPLs relative to equity,
which resulted in net NPLs to FCC ratio in excess of 1.5x at end-H113.
Fitch notes that BC's asset quality and performance will remain under pressure
for the foreseeable future given the country's heavily indebted corporate sector
and the weak economic outlook in Slovenia, putting further pressure on an
already tight capital base. However, liquidity is comfortable reflecting a
sizeable pool of liquid assets and BC's limited refinancing needs.
The rating actions are as follows:
BC:
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Negative, rating
withdrawn
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B', rating withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '5', rating withdrawn
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF', rating withdrawn
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-', rating withdrawn