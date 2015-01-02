(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, January 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn the following servicer ratings for the Bluestone Group as they are not considered to be relevant to the agency's coverage. Bluestone Servicing Pty Ltd: AUS Primary Servicer Rating for non-conforming RMBS affirmed at '2-'; rating withdrawn Bluestone Servicing NZ Ltd: NZ Primary Servicer Rating for non-conforming RMBS affirmed at '2-'; rating withdrawn Bluestone Special Servicing Pty Ltd: AUS Special Servicer Rating for non-conforming RMBS affirmed at '2-'; rating withdrawn NZ Special Servicer Rating for non-conforming RMBS affirmed at '2-'; rating withdrawn Bluestone Servicing Pty Ltd, Bluestone Servicing NZ Ltd and Bluestone Special Servicing Pty Ltd are 100% owned subsidiaries of Bluestone Group Pty Limited. Bluestone's operations encompass mortgage origination and servicing, together with a credit portfolio and asset management business across Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Bluestone continues to provide servicing, either as primary or back-up servicer, in Australia and New Zealand on the back of their BOSS technology platform. The affirmation of the servicer ratings reflects Bluestone Servicing and Bluestone Special Servicing's experienced management and servicing team, a strong technology platform, proactive servicing and arrears management procedures. Contacts: Primary Analyst David Carroll Director +61 2 8256 0333 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst Ben Newey Director +61 2 8256 0341 Committee Chairperson Natasha Vojvodic Senior Director +61 2 8256 0350 Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com. The source of information used to assess these ratings was the Bluestone Group. The Group has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis is public. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers", dated 30 January 2014, is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.