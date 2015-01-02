(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, January 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and
simultaneously
withdrawn the following servicer ratings for the Bluestone Group
as they are not
considered to be relevant to the agency's coverage.
Bluestone Servicing Pty Ltd:
AUS Primary Servicer Rating for non-conforming RMBS affirmed at
'2-'; rating
withdrawn
Bluestone Servicing NZ Ltd:
NZ Primary Servicer Rating for non-conforming RMBS affirmed at
'2-'; rating
withdrawn
Bluestone Special Servicing Pty Ltd:
AUS Special Servicer Rating for non-conforming RMBS affirmed at
'2-'; rating
withdrawn
NZ Special Servicer Rating for non-conforming RMBS affirmed at
'2-'; rating
withdrawn
Bluestone Servicing Pty Ltd, Bluestone Servicing NZ Ltd and
Bluestone Special
Servicing Pty Ltd are 100% owned subsidiaries of Bluestone Group
Pty Limited.
Bluestone's operations encompass mortgage origination and
servicing, together
with a credit portfolio and asset management business across
Australia, New
Zealand, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Bluestone continues to
provide
servicing, either as primary or back-up servicer, in Australia
and New Zealand
on the back of their BOSS technology platform.
The affirmation of the servicer ratings reflects Bluestone
Servicing and
Bluestone Special Servicing's experienced management and
servicing team, a
strong technology platform, proactive servicing and arrears
management
procedures.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
David Carroll
Director
+61 2 8256 0333
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Ben Newey
Director
+61 2 8256 0341
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0350
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
The source of information used to assess these ratings was the
Bluestone Group.
The Group has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used
in the analysis is public.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Rating Criteria for Structured Finance
Servicers", dated
30 January 2014, is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.