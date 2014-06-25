(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and
withdrawn the ratings of
Everest Re Group, Ltd.'s debt-issuing holding company, Everest
Reinsurance
Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (Everest), including the
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating at 'AA-'.
Fitch has decided to discontinue the ratings, which are
uncompensated.
The affirmation reflects Everest's high quality balance sheet,
strong
competitive position and franchise, diversified underwriting
portfolio in
primary insurance and reinsurance markets and good long-term
track record of
earnings and capital generation. Offsetting factors include the
potential for
earnings volatility from exposure to low-frequency,
high-severity loss events,
potential adverse reserve development in casualty reserves and
the continuing
challenging reinsurance market conditions.
Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings with a
Stable Outlook:
Everest Reinsurance Holdings, Inc.
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+';
--5.4% senior notes due 2014 at 'A';
--6.6% junior subordinated debenture due 2067 at 'BBB+'.
Everest Reinsurance Company;
Everest National Insurance Company;
Everest Indemnity Insurance Company;
Everest Security Insurance Company;
Everest Reinsurance Company (Ireland), Limited;
Everest Reinsurance (Bermuda) Ltd.
--IFS at 'AA-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Committee Chairperson
Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Nov. 13, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.