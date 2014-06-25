(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, June 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn the ratings of Everest Re Group, Ltd.'s debt-issuing holding company, Everest Reinsurance Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (Everest), including the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA-'. Fitch has decided to discontinue the ratings, which are uncompensated. The affirmation reflects Everest's high quality balance sheet, strong competitive position and franchise, diversified underwriting portfolio in primary insurance and reinsurance markets and good long-term track record of earnings and capital generation. Offsetting factors include the potential for earnings volatility from exposure to low-frequency, high-severity loss events, potential adverse reserve development in casualty reserves and the continuing challenging reinsurance market conditions. Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Everest Reinsurance Holdings, Inc. --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'; --5.4% senior notes due 2014 at 'A'; --6.6% junior subordinated debenture due 2067 at 'BBB+'. Everest Reinsurance Company; Everest National Insurance Company; Everest Indemnity Insurance Company; Everest Security Insurance Company; Everest Reinsurance Company (Ireland), Limited; Everest Reinsurance (Bermuda) Ltd. --IFS at 'AA-'. Contact: Primary Analyst Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe Senior Director +1-312-606-2321 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2054 Committee Chairperson Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3158 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Nov. 13, 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.