(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, September 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
and withdrawn the
Fund Quality Ratings on the following four funds managed by
Jupiter Asset
Management Limited, a subsidiary of Jupiter Fund Management PLC.
Jupiter European Opportunities SICAV: affirmed at 'Strong' and
withdrawn
Jupiter Global Convertibles SICAV: affirmed at 'Strong' and
withdrawn
Jupiter India Select SICAV: affirmed at 'Strong'; removed from
'Under Review'
and withdrawn
Jupiter Japan Select: affirmed at 'Satisfactory' and withdrawn
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch has chosen to withdraw the ratings for commercial reasons,
as Jupiter has
chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Fitch will
no longer provide
ratings or analytical coverage of these funds.
The affirmation is driven by the stability of the funds'
investment processes
and resources as well as by the stability of Jupiter as fund
manager. The funds'
performance profile is consistent with Fitch's expectations.
Fitch has removed the India fund from 'Under Review' and
affirmed it at 'Strong'
due to its improved performance in 2014 relative to 2013. The
fund has
outperformed the MSCI India Index in the first eight months of
2014 and has
returned to a positive rolling one-year alpha. Its five-year
Lipper Leader score
for consistent return was three as of end-August 2014. Fitch had
placed the
India fund 'Under Review' in March 2014 while it determined the
fund's ability
to return to sustainable, long-term out-performance, following
underperformance
in 2013.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Committee Chairperson
Ian Rasmussen
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0232
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
