(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, January 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn HFT Liquid Money Market Fund's 'AAAmmf(chn)' rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that the fund's current risk profile is consistent with a 'AAAmmf(chn)' National Money Market Fund rating, based on the nature of its portfolio holdings. This rating is withdrawn as it is no longer considered analytically meaningful by Fitch. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of this issuer.