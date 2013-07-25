(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, July 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed JSC VTB Bank Georgia's (VTBG's) Long-term issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB'. At the same time, the agency has withdrawn the ratings as the bank has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, the agency will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for VTBG. A full list of ratings actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS: VTBG'S SUPPORT RATING AND IDRS The affirmation of VTBG's Long-term IDR at 'BB'/Stable, and its Support Rating at '3', reflects Fitch's continued view of the likelihood of shareholder support from its 96%-owner, JSC Bank VTB (VTB, 'BBB'/Negative), the state-controlled, second-largest bank in Russia. In Fitch's view, VTB would have a high propensity to support its Georgian subsidiary, given VTBG's small size, the significant amount of funding VTBG receives from VTB, the track record of capital support from its parent and the banks' common branding. At the same time, VTBG's ability to receive and utilise parent support could be restricted by transfer and convertibility restrictions, the risk of which is reflected in Georgia's Country Ceiling ('BB'). KEY RATING DRIVERS: VTBG'S VR The affirmation of VTBG's VR at 'b-' reflects the bank's small size and modest franchise (about 3.9% of end-2012 sector assets), concentrated balance sheet, limited track record of reasonable credit underwriting and significant proportion of foreign currency lending. In addition, pre-impairment profitability has declined due to margin pressure and cost growth. Capitalisation has also weakened but should increase thanks to a planned GEL12.25m capital injection (equal to about 17.5% of end-2012 equity), Fitch is informed. Liquidity is adequate and is underpinned by a moderate pool of liquid assets and a committed credit line from VTB although it should be considered in light of significant concentration in the deposit base. The rating actions are as follows: JSC VTB Bank (Georgia): Long-term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable, rating withdrawn Short-term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B', rating withdrawn Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-', rating withdrawn Support Rating: affirmed at '3', rating withdrawn Contact: Primary Analyst (VTBG) Lindsey Liddell Director +44 203 530 1008 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Dmitri Vasiliev Associate Director +7 495 956 6657 Committee Chairperson Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Ratings Criteria' dated 15 August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12 December 2012, 'Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign' dated 11 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Evaluating Corporate Governance here Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.