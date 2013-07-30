(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Probanka d.d.'s
(Probanka's) ratings, including its Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'CC'. At the same time, the agency has withdrawn the ratings as
the bank has
chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore,
Fitch will no
longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings.
Accordingly, the
agency will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for
Probanka. A
full list of ratings actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Probanka's VR and hence also its Long-term
IDR at 'CC'
reflects significant pressure on its capital base (end-2012
Fitch Core Capital
ratio of about 5%), due to a high level of non-performing loans
(NPLs) and weak
profitability. It also considers Probanka's limited prospects in
the context of
a highly challenging operating environment. In addition, the
bank's liquidity is
weak considering its low level of liquid assets (unencumbered
liquid assets were
equal to just 5% of total assets at end-2012), flightiness in
the deposit base
in Q412 and sizeable wholesale funding maturities to end-2015
(although to some
extent Probanka hopes to renew these). Furthermore, Fitch notes
corporate
governance weaknesses at the bank concerning related-party
lending.
The rating actions are as follows:
Probanka d.d.:
Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'CC'; rating
withdrawn
Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'C', rating
withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '5', rating withdrawn
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF', rating withdrawn
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'cc', rating withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Lindsey Liddell
Director
+44 203 530 1008
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Michal Bryks
Director
+48 22338 6293
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Ratings
Criteria' dated 15
August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12 December
2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
