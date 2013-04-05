(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today affirmed the 'BBB+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of NLV Financial Corp. (NLVF) and the 'A' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of National Life Insurance Company (Vermont)(NLIC) and Life Insurance Company of the Southwest (LSW) - collectively known as the National Life Group (NLGroup). A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook for all ratings is Stable. Subsequent to these actions, Fitch has withdrawn its ratings of NLGroup. Fitch has decided to discontinue the ratings, which are uncompensated. The affirmation is based on Fitch's view that NLGroup's full-year 2012 operating results are in line with expectations for the current rating. Financial leverage remains moderate, and statutory capitalization is sound. Fitch views NLGroup's profitability and interest coverage as relatively low and anticipates the company will have difficulty significantly improving earnings in the current low interest rate environment. Earnings coverage of interest on debt was 4.8x as of Dec. 31, 2012 compared with 4.6x at year-end 2011. NLGroup's statutory capitalization is sound. The NAIC risk-based capital (RBC) ratio was 420% at year-end 2012 compared to 393% at the end of 2011. Operating leverage -- defined as statutory general account liabilities excluding AVR in relation to total adjusted capital (TAC) -- declined to 11.7x from 12.6x over this period. Fitch views NLGroup's financial leverage ratio of 22% at year-end 2012 and 2011 as moderate and in line with rating expectations. The total financing and commitments (TFC) ratio is low at 0.3x. Surplus notes in relation to total adjusted capital (TAC) are 14% compared to Fitch's maximum guideline of 15% for standard notching. Fitch has affirmed with a Stable Outlook and then withdrawn the following ratings: NLV Financial Corp. --IDR at 'BBB+'; --$199 million 7.5% senior notes due Aug. 15, 2033 at 'BBB'; --$68 million 6.5% senior notes due March 15, 2035 at 'BBB'. National Life Insurance Company (Vermont) --IFS at 'A'; --IDR at 'A-'; --$200 million of 10.5% surplus notes due Sept. 15, 2039 at 'BBB+'. Life Insurance Company of the Southwest --IFS at 'A'. Contact: Primary Analyst Cynthia J. Crosson Director +1-212-908-0863 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, New York 10004 Secondary Analyst Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3158 Committee Chair: Brian Schneider Senior Director +1-312-606-2321 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (January 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.