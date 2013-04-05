(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today affirmed the
'BBB+' Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of NLV Financial Corp. (NLVF) and the 'A'
Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of National Life Insurance
Company
(Vermont)(NLIC) and Life Insurance Company of the Southwest
(LSW) - collectively
known as the National Life Group (NLGroup). A complete list of
ratings follows
at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook for all ratings
is Stable.
Subsequent to these actions, Fitch has withdrawn its ratings of
NLGroup. Fitch
has decided to discontinue the ratings, which are uncompensated.
The affirmation is based on Fitch's view that NLGroup's
full-year 2012 operating
results are in line with expectations for the current rating.
Financial leverage
remains moderate, and statutory capitalization is sound.
Fitch views NLGroup's profitability and interest coverage as
relatively low and
anticipates the company will have difficulty significantly
improving earnings
in the current low interest rate environment. Earnings coverage
of interest on
debt was 4.8x as of Dec. 31, 2012 compared with 4.6x at year-end
2011.
NLGroup's statutory capitalization is sound. The NAIC risk-based
capital (RBC)
ratio was 420% at year-end 2012 compared to 393% at the end of
2011. Operating
leverage -- defined as statutory general account liabilities
excluding AVR in
relation to total adjusted capital (TAC) -- declined to 11.7x
from 12.6x over
this period.
Fitch views NLGroup's financial leverage ratio of 22% at
year-end 2012 and 2011
as moderate and in line with rating expectations. The total
financing and
commitments (TFC) ratio is low at 0.3x. Surplus notes in
relation to total
adjusted capital (TAC) are 14% compared to Fitch's maximum
guideline of 15% for
standard notching.
Fitch has affirmed with a Stable Outlook and then withdrawn the
following
ratings:
NLV Financial Corp.
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--$199 million 7.5% senior notes due Aug. 15, 2033 at 'BBB';
--$68 million 6.5% senior notes due March 15, 2035 at 'BBB'.
National Life Insurance Company (Vermont)
--IFS at 'A';
--IDR at 'A-';
--$200 million of 10.5% surplus notes due Sept. 15, 2039 at
'BBB+'.
Life Insurance Company of the Southwest
--IFS at 'A'.
Additional information available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The
ratings above
were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to
investors.
