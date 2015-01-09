(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SYDNEY/HONG KONG, January 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) on Korea Finance Corporation (KoFC) and the ratings on KoFC's global medium-term note (GMTN) programme. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for KoFC. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The withdrawal follows the merger of KoFC into Korea Development Bank (KDB; AA-/Stable) on 31 December 2014 to form a new KDB. As such, KoFC no longer exists. The merger has practically reversed the privatisation process for KDB that was started in 2009 by spinning off policy functions to form KoFC. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Senior Unsecured Debt Fitch also has withdrawn the ratings on KoFC's GMTN programme because the new KDB does not intend to use the programme for a future issuance. The ratings on KoFC's outstanding senior unsecured debt issues will be monitored under KDB's name because KDB has taken over all of KoFC's debt. The ratings are affirmed to be aligned with KDB's Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR. This is equalised with South Korea's sovereign rating to reflect the government's de-facto solvency guarantee and its commitment to its controlling or strategic stakes in the bank in light of the importance of the bank's policy roles in the system. According to Article 32 of the new KDB Act passed in May 2014 and effective January 2015, the government continues to be responsible for any losses incurred by the bank that are not covered by the bank's reserves. KDB is 100% directly owned by the government. Its key policy roles include bailing-out or restructuring troubled or failed corporates, funding foreign currency for the system, financing long-term social-infrastructure projects, and extending credits to SMEs via on-lending to commercial banks. Any change in KDB's IDR will be reflected in the debt ratings. The rating actions are as follows: KoFC Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-' with Outlook Stable and withdrawn Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+' and withdrawn Support Rating affirmed at '1' and withdrawn Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AA-' and withdrawn Short-term and long-term ratings on the GMTN programme affirmed at 'F1+ ' and 'AA-', respectively, and withdrawn Senior unsecured debt (excluding the GMTN programme) affirmed at 'AA-' Contact: Primary Analyst Heakyu Chang Director +82 2 3278 8363 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch 9F, 97 Uisadang dae-ro Youngdeungpo-gu Seoul 150-737 Korea Secondary Analyst Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 31 January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.