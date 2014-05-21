(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and
withdrawn the ratings
for Santander Bancorp (SBP) and its subsidiaries at 'BBB' and
Viability Rating
(VR) at 'bb+'. Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as SBP has chosen
to stop
participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no
longer have
sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly,
Fitch will no
longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for SBP. A full
list of ratings
follows at the end of this release.
Fitch notes that there has been no material change in SBP's
credit risk profile
since the bank's ratings were affirmed at the Puerto Rico Bank
Peer committee in
December 2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRS, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
SBP's IDRs are correlated with Banco Santander's; therefore,
changes in Banco
Santander's IDRs and/or Outlook result in changes to SBP's.
SBP's IDRs would
also be affected should Fitch's view of support change.
Fitch has affirmed SBP's standalone 'BBB' rating and VR at
'bb+'. The
affirmation is supported by the company's sound operating
performance and solid
capital position while operating in the challenging Puerto Rico
market.
Similarly to local peers, asset quality remains a challenge.
Through the credit downturn, SBP's standalone performance has
been better than
peers as evidenced by above-average profitability, capital and
credit measures.
Despite the headwinds from the weak local economy, SBP's results
have held up
well. More recently, the company has experienced a decline in
profitability
measures, although they are still in-line with current ratings
level.
Given continued profitability, the company's capital position
has remained solid
with a TCE ratio at 14.47% and Fitch Core Capital/Risk Weighted
Assets of 23.08%
for 4Q'13.
SBP's loan portfolio exhibits better credit performance due to
more conservative
underwriting and overall risk management practices (including a
relatively low
concentration in construction lending and commercial real
estate). Nonetheless,
Fitch is concerned with SBP's elevated levels of NPAs at 5.7%,
although it
compares well to local peers with an average NPA of 10.8% at
4Q'13.
SBP is the third largest bank in Puerto Rico by deposits with
approximately a
12% share. SBP offers banking and other financial services
through its
subsidiaries, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Financial
Services,
Santander Securities Corporation among other smaller
subsidiaries. Since 2010,
SBP is wholly owned by Banco Santander (in Spain)
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES -VR, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by SBP, and
its subsidiaries
are all notched from SBP's Long-term 'BBB' IDR Rating, which is
tied to its
parent company, Banco Santander. In Fitch's view, the parent
would continue to
support the obligations of SBP, its wholly-owned subsidiary.
Fitch notes that SBP does not have any preferred stock
outstanding as of May,
21, 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING
The Support Rating is '2', which reflects Fitch's view that
there is still a
high probability of support for SBP by its parent in the event
of need.
Fitch considers SBP to be strategically important to, but not a
core subsidiary
of, Banco Santander. This is reflected in the support-driven
IDR, which is
notched one notch below the parent company's IDRs at 'BBB'.
Since SBP's support
reflects institutional support, no support rating floor is
assigned.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
SBP's IDR and VR are equalized with those of Banco Santander
Puerto Rico,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
Banco Santander Puerto Rico is a wholly owned subsidiary of
Santander Bancorp.
Banco Santander Puerto Rico's ratings are aligned with SBP
reflecting Fitch's
view that the bank subsidiary is core to the franchise.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS
Banco Santander Puerto Rico's long- and short-term deposit
ratings reflect
Fitch's view of how these deposits would be treated in a
liquidation by the
FDIC.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG AND SHORT TERM DEPOSITS
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings:
Santander Bancorp
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB-'.
Banco Santander Puerto Rico
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Long-term deposit rating at 'BBB+';
--Short-term deposit rating at 'F2'.
Santander PR Capital Trust I
--Preferred stock at 'BB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jaymin Berg
Director
+1-212-908-0368
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.