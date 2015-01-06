(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and
withdrawn the Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) for Santander Holdings USA (SHUSA) at
'BBB+' with a Stable
Outlook. Fitch has decided to discontinue the ratings for
business reasons.
Fitch will continue to rate its parent company, Banco Santander,
S.A .
Fitch notes that there have been no material changes in SHUSA's
credit risk
profile since the bank's ratings were upgraded following rating
actions taken on
SHUSA's parent company, Banco Santander SA (refer to press
release titled 'Fitch
Upgrades Santander and BBVA to 'A-'; Stable Outlook', dated May
29, 2014 for
additional information). See the full list of rating actions at
the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
As a wholly owned subsidiary of Banco Santander S.A., SHUSA's
ratings are driven
by its parent company. SHUSA's ratings are notched one level
below its parent
reflecting Fitch's view that SHUSA is strategically important,
but not
considered a core subsidiary of Banco Santander S.A. by Fitch.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING
SHUSA's support-driven IDR has historically been one notch below
Banco Santander
S.A., reflecting Fitch's view that SHUSA is strategically
important to Banco
Santander S.A., though not core. Since SHUSA' support reflects
institutional
support, no Support Rating Floor is assigned.
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Given that SHUSA does not have a Viability Rating (VR), the
subordinated debt
and other hybrid securities issued by SHUSA and by various
issuing vehicles are
all notched down from SHUSA's IDR in accordance with Fitch's
assessment of each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles. Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given
today's rating
withdrawal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
SHUSA's IDRs are equalized with those of Santander Bank, N.A.,
reflecting its
role as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S.
to act as a
source of strength for its bank subsidiaries. Rating
sensitivities are no longer
relevant given today's rating withdrawal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM
DEPOSIT RATINGS
SHUSA's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher
than the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default. Rating
sensitivities are no
longer relevant given today's rating withdrawal.
Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings:
Santander Holdings USA
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Senior Unsecured at 'BBB+';
--Support at '2';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'.
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Santander Bank, N.A. (Formerly Sovereign Bank N.A.)
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Long-term deposit rating at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Short-term deposit rating at 'F2'.
Sovereign Capital Trust VI
--Preferred stock at 'BB';
Sovereign Real Estate Investment Trust Holdings
--Preferred stock at 'BB-';
Primary Analyst
Ryan Doyle
Director
+1-212-908-9162
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jaymin Berg, CPA
Director
+1-212-908-0368
Committee Chairperson
Tara Kriss
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0369
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Jan. 31, 2014');
'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies (Aug. 10, 2013)';
'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria (Jan. 31,
2014');
'U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles (March 27,
2014');).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
