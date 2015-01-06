(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and withdrawn the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for Santander Holdings USA (SHUSA) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has decided to discontinue the ratings for business reasons. Fitch will continue to rate its parent company, Banco Santander, S.A . Fitch notes that there have been no material changes in SHUSA's credit risk profile since the bank's ratings were upgraded following rating actions taken on SHUSA's parent company, Banco Santander SA (refer to press release titled 'Fitch Upgrades Santander and BBVA to 'A-'; Stable Outlook', dated May 29, 2014 for additional information). See the full list of rating actions at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT As a wholly owned subsidiary of Banco Santander S.A., SHUSA's ratings are driven by its parent company. SHUSA's ratings are notched one level below its parent reflecting Fitch's view that SHUSA is strategically important, but not considered a core subsidiary of Banco Santander S.A. by Fitch. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating withdrawal. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING SHUSA's support-driven IDR has historically been one notch below Banco Santander S.A., reflecting Fitch's view that SHUSA is strategically important to Banco Santander S.A., though not core. Since SHUSA' support reflects institutional support, no Support Rating Floor is assigned. Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating withdrawal. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Given that SHUSA does not have a Viability Rating (VR), the subordinated debt and other hybrid securities issued by SHUSA and by various issuing vehicles are all notched down from SHUSA's IDR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating withdrawal. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY SHUSA's IDRs are equalized with those of Santander Bank, N.A., reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries. Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating withdrawal. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS SHUSA's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of default. Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating withdrawal. Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings: Santander Holdings USA --Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; --Senior Unsecured at 'BBB+'; --Support at '2'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'. --Commercial paper at 'F2'. Santander Bank, N.A. (Formerly Sovereign Bank N.A.) --Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; --Long-term deposit rating at 'A-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Subordinated debt at 'BBB'; --Support Rating at '2'; --Short-term deposit rating at 'F2'. Sovereign Capital Trust VI --Preferred stock at 'BB'; Sovereign Real Estate Investment Trust Holdings --Preferred stock at 'BB-'; Primary Analyst Ryan Doyle Director +1-212-908-9164 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Jaymin Berg, CPA Director +1-212-908-0368 Committee Chairperson Tara Kriss Senior Director +1-212-908-0369 