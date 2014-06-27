(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 27

Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed the Housing Development Finance Corporation Bank of Sri Lanka's (HDFC Bank) National Long-Term Rating at 'BBB(lka)' with a Stable Outlook and has simultaneously withdrawn the rating.

The rating has been withdrawn as it is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's rating coverage. Fitch will no longer provide ratings and analytical coverage of HDFC Bank.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

HDFC Bank's rating reflects Fitch's expectation that the bank would receive extraordinary support from the state, if needed, given that the state effectively holds 51% of the bank. It also reflects Fitch's view of the bank's quasi-policy role in supporting the state's initiatives to develop more housing for low and middle-income families. However, the potential for state support is lower than for larger state-owned banks in Sri Lanka due to HDFC Bank's lower systemic importance.