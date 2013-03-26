(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Standard Life Assurance Limited's (SLAL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A+' and Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. Fitch has also affirmed Standard Life plc's (Standard Life) Long-term IDR at 'A-'. Standard Life is the top holding company for the Standard Life group. In addition, the agency has affirmed Standard Life's perpetual subordinated notes, which benefit from a guarantee given by SLAL at 'BBB+' and the GBP500m subordinated bond maturing in 2042 at 'BBB-'.. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs and IFS ratings are Stable. At the same time Fitch has withdrawn all ratings on the Standard Life group. The affirmation of Standard Life's ratings reflects the insurer's maintained strong competitive position within the UK pension market, its strong capitalisation and profitability as well as its modest financial leverage. In 2012, Standard Life's pre-tax operating profit rose to GBP900m (2011: GBP544m), benefiting from improved profitability of its UK, Canadian and Asian insurance operations as well as an increased contribution from Standard Life Investments. Fitch has decided to discontinue the ratings, which are uncompensated. Contact: Primary Analyst Ralf Ehrhardt Analyst +44 20 3530 1551 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 11 January 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.