(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO/SEOUL/SINGAPORE, April 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn Sri Lanka-based Vallibel Finance PlC's (VFL) National Long-Term rating at 'BB-(lka)'. The Outlook is Negative. Rating Action Rationale VFL's rating and outlook reflect its small but rapidly growing asset base which has expanded nearly five-fold since March 2010, its modest profitability and a developing franchise. Deterioration in asset quality indicators, along with comparatively weak capitalisation, is also a risk. Elevated liquidity pressures are a risk for all finance companies in Sri Lanka, including VFL. Fitch has withdrawn the rating as VFL has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the rating. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for VFL. The latest research on VFL is available on www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchratings.lk. Contacts: Primary Analyst Dilranie Mudannayake Analyst + 94 11 254 1900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited Level 15-04 East Tower, World Trade Centre Colombo 01, Sri Lanka Secondary Analyst Prasanka Rajapaksha, CFA Assistant Vice President +94 112541900 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7600 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, 'National Ratings Criteria', dated 19 January 2011, and 'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria', dated 11 December 2012, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Ratings Criteria here Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.