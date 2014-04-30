(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Andromeda Finance S.r.l.'s class A2 notes and the underlying rating (without the benefit of SACE SpA (A-/Negative) of the class A1 notes at 'BB'. The Outlook is Negative.

The affirmation reflects the project's stable operating and financial performance in line with Fitch's base case expectations. The Negative Outlook reflects continuing regulatory and fiscal pressures.

Fitch has also affirmed A1 notes' 'A-'rating (with the benefit of a SACE guarantee), Outlook Negative, in line with SACE's rating.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Operating and Financial Performance In Line With Expectations

The project has now accumulated three and a half years of operating history and production performance remains strong, confirming the reliability of the energy production forecast. In 2013, electricity production exceeded P50 by 6.6% and was 9.2% higher than Fitch's base case, which incorporates a 2% haircut to P50. Revenue Risk (Volume) was assessed as Stronger as per Fitch's 'Rating Criteria for Solar Power Projects': although the project does not yet have five years of operating history, production has always been above P50 and displays low variability around the P50. Availability of photovoltaic (PV) plants has been above 99%. The company reported a debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of 1.37x and 1.4x as of September 13 and March 14, respectively - in line with Fitch's base case expectations. Higher than expected production in 2013 was partially offset by lower than expected wholesale prices.

Depressed Market Prices

Average wholesale price obtained by the project in 2013 was EUR56/MWh - some 15% below Fitch's base case expectation. Wholesale power prices are expected to remain depressed in the medium term. Only 15% of the project's revenues now come from the sale of electricity at market prices, while 85% are from the fixed feed-in-tariff (FiT) under the Italian regulatory framework for solar plants (Conto Energia).

Regulatory and Fiscal Pressures Persist

Substantial increases in renewable capacities in Italy in the context of a severe economic downturn have created a burden on consumers who ultimately cover the cost of the FiTs. The sector is characterised by increased political risk and the expectation that it will need to adapt to less favourable operating requirements and economic incentives due to the greater focus on the sustainability of renewables.

The project company continues to receive fixed FiT of EUR346/MWh with no reported delays in payments. However, Andromeda has been affected by milder regulatory and fiscal pressures which erode its cash flow. During 2013, the project company made an accrual of EUR181k for 'imbalancing charges' payable to GSE in line with the new regulation on production forecasting. The company also had to absorb the cost of inverter upgrades requested by the grid company and higher taxes as a result of some changes in tax regulations. To date financial performance was only marginally eroded as a result. Further additional changes to operational requirements, tax charges or incentive payment terms, however, would have incremental effects and could eventually depress free cash flow to a level no longer in line with the current rating level.

Debt Metrics Tighten Further

Debt metrics as per updated projections reduce marginally as a result of higher taxes and slightly lower projected market prices. Average debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) is 1.22x under Fitch's base case (down from 1.24x a year ago). Under Fitch's more conservative rating case, which is based on 1y P90 production estimate, an additional 5% haircut to the market advisor's price forecast and a 0.75% long term panel degradation rate, the decline of the average DSCR is to 1.11x from 1.14x previously. We view this rating case as a conservative scenario in the context of positive operational performance to date.

Fitch assessed the key rating drivers in accordance with the 'Rating Criteria for Solar Power Projects' as follows: Revenue Risk (Price) - Midrange, Revenue Risk (Volume) - Stronger, Operating Risk - Midrange, Debt Structure - Midrange.

RATING SENSITIVITIES:

- Negative: Electricity generation persistently below the P50 estimate, or below the 1y P90 estimate for several periods; higher-than-expected failure rates or operating costs; further declines in market prices; material adverse changes in the regulatory framework affecting PV installations.

- Positive: Recovery of market prices supported by revised market advisor's forecast.

The Outlook could be revised to Stable in the case of regulatory stabilisation - a longer track record of how 'imbalancing charges' are applied and at least a year of no incremental changes to operational requirements, tax regulations or other regulatory mechanisms.

The transaction is a securitisation of two project loans (Facility A1 and Facility A2) under law 130/99 (the Italian securitisation law). The loan facilities were extended by BNP Paribas and Societe Generale to Andromeda PV S.r.l. (the project company) to build and operate two PV plants of 45.1MW and 6.1 MW (a total 51.2MW) in Montalto di Castro, Italy. The terms of the loans effectively mirror those of the rated notes, with payments under Facility A1 and Facility A2 servicing the class A1 notes and class A2 notes, respectively. The class A1 notes' rating and Outlook reflect the first-demand, irrevocable and unconditional guarantee provided by SACE. The guarantee provided by SACE to the issuer is in respect of the project company's obligations under Facility A1 and not on the class A1 notes directly.