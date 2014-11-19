(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Belgium-based
Anheuser Busch InBev NV/SA's (ABI) Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and
senior unsecured rating at 'A' and its Short-term IDR at 'F1'.
The Outlook on
the Long-term IDR is Stable. The senior unsecured ratings of the
debt of ABI's
subsidiaries, Anheuser Busch InBev Worldwide Inc, Anheuser-Busch
InBev Finance
Inc, and Anheuser-Busch Companies Inc, have also been affirmed
at 'A'.
ABI's performance has remained solid in terms of profits and
cash flow
generation relative to Fitch- rated peers despite a
longer-than-expected
slowdown in demand for its beers in its core markets. The
conclusion of
multi-billion acquisition spending in 2013 and 2014 has not led
to material
deterioration of credit metrics, which are on track to return to
management's
conservative target levels. This affirmation also takes into
account ABI's
superior financial flexibility in terms of solid free cash flow
(FCF)
generation, which allows for possible M&A without impacting
credit metrics.
While giving consideration to ABI's historical track record of
debt-funded
acquisitions, this rating does not factor in potential
transformational M&A
transactions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leading Global Player
ABI's ratings reflect the company's large size and leadership in
the global beer
industry, benefitting from a broad portfolio of local and global
brands, sold
across all pricing points, as well as from strong distribution
capabilities and
highly effective cost management. ABI's operations are balanced
across
profitable, stable markets and high-growth ones.
Challenged Top Line Growth
ABI's volume growth has remained subdued due to its core US and
Brazilian
markets, as well as Europe. The depreciation of the Brazilian
real has also
affected revenues. Despite this, ABI has continued to grow
revenues and profits
on the back of price increases and cost rationalisation,
including synergies
from the integration of its Mexican subsidiary Grupo Modelo.
These have so far
compensated adverse volume effects. We expect these trends to
continue in 2015.
Operations in Profitable Markets
ABI's profits are heavily concentrated in just two markets - the
US (35% of 2013
EBITDA) and Brazil (30%) - which represent the largest profit
source for the
beer industry. ABI has a leading position in both of them. These
operations
enable ABI to boast a record EBITDA margin of close to 40% in
the industry. The
addition of recently acquired Oriental Brewery and Modelo
operations contributes
to improving geographical diversification.
Scope for Profit Growth
Longer-term, ABI's profit growth remains underpinned by
favourable
socio-demographics for beer consumption, its product mix in
Latin America and
Asia, a strong track record of cost- cutting, as well as by a
revamp of its US
brands and product portfolio.
Robust Cash-Flow Generation
ABI's consolidated FCF dropped in 2013 to approximately USD3.7bn
(2012:
USD6.4bn), largely due to increased dividend distributions.
Fitch expects
consolidated FCF should gradually return above USD4bn annually
from 2014 or
2015, without a reduction in dividends and assuming still
elevated interest
charges in 2014.
Regaining Rating Headroom
Once leverage returns to management's target of 2.0x net
debt/EBITDA, this would
allow headroom for bolt-on M&A. Alternatively it could enable
the company to
step up shareholder distributions while maintaining leverage
commensurate with
its 'A' ratings. We project net debt/EBITDA would return to 2.0x
in 2015,
corresponding to an FFO-based net leverage of approximately
2.8x.
Adequate Profile Excluding AmBev
ABI's USD55bn debt at end-June 2014 was mostly outside the
perimeter of
62%-owned AmBev, which is an important contributor to
consolidated FFO but is
not a guarantor of this debt. Fitch therefore also assesses the
profile of ABI
excluding AmBev and only incorporating the dividends it pays. On
this basis, we
calculate that the non-AmBev part of the ABI group's FY13
FFO-based net leverage
(4.4x) was over 1.0x higher than the consolidated level of 3.1x.
This mismatch
has improved over time and is mitigated by a fairly strong
pre-dividend FCF of
USD6.5bn. Both leverage metrics should improve over 2014-2015
and reach levels
that are better aligned with ABI's 'A' IDR.
Strong Liquidity
The holding company Anheuser Busch InBev NV/SA, Anheuser Busch
InBev Worldwide
Inc and Anheuser Busch Companies account for 90% of debt and
cross guarantee
each other. Debt documentation requires ABI to own at least 50%
of AmBev, a
major profit-generating subsidiary, although the latter does not
guarantee this
debt. Debt maturities are well distributed and are in general no
higher in any
year than annual FCF. ABI has access to USD8bn revolving credit
facility
(undrawn at end-June 2014), also used as back-up for commercial
paper (peak
issuance in 2011-2014: USD2.5bn) as well as unrestricted cash,
excluding AmBev,
of approximately USD4.5bn.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
- FFO lease adjusted net leverage (fully consolidating AmBev)
permanently above
3.0x or (de-consolidating AmBev but including its dividend flow
to ABI) above
4.0x
- FCF falling to below USD3bn as a result of aggressive
capex/dividends/share
buybacks/poor trading
- EBITDA margin falling as a result of weaker operations in
Brazil or the US
- FFO fixed charge cover under 6.0x (2013: 5.6x)
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
- FFO lease adjusted net leverage (fully consolidating AmBev)
sustainably around
2.0x and, (de-consolidating AmBev but including its dividend
flow to ABI) below
3.0x, subject to maintaining FCF above USD4bn per year,
sustainable top line
growth in conjunction with best- in-class profitability and FFO
fixed charge
cover in excess of 8x
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87214
Fitch Italia SpA
Vicolo Santa Maria alla Porta, 1
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Ilana Elbim
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1644
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria 'Corporate Rating Methodology' dated 28 May
2014 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
