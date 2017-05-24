(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Anhui
Transportation
Holding Group Company Limited's (AHTG) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook.
The agency has also affirmed at 'BBB+' the ratings on the USD300
million 2.875%
senior unsecured notes due 2018, issued by Anhui Transportation
Holding Group
(H.K.) Limited, which is fully owned by AHTG. The bond is rated
at the same
level as AHTG's Long-Term IDR, as the keepwell deed, deed of
equity interest
purchase undertaking and a cross-border US dollar standby
facility transfer
ultimate responsibility of payment to AHTG.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Credit Linked to Anhui Province: AHTG's ratings are credit
linked to, but not
equalised with, those of China's Anhui province. The link
reflects strong
government oversight and supervision, mid-range level of
integration with the
provincial budget and strong strategic importance of AHTG's
public sector
business. These factors indicate that AHTG would receive
extraordinary support
from the government, if needed. AHTG is classified as a
credit-linked
public-sector entity under Fitch's criteria.
Creditworthiness of Anhui Province: Anhui is landlocked in
east-central China.
The province achieved gross regional product (GRP) growth of
8.7% for the past
two consecutive years. Its GRP ranked 13th among all 33 Chinese
provinces and
provincial municipalities in 2016, and its GRP per capita ranked
25th.
Legal Status "Mid-Range": AHTG is registered as a state-owned
limited-liability
company under Chinese company law. It is wholly owned by the
State-Owned Assets
Supervision and Administration Commission of Anhui and
supervised by the
regional government.
Strong Strategic Importance: AHTG is Anhui's sole public sector
entity and is
responsible for developing the province's expressway network and
providing
passenger transportation and logistics services. Anhui is a
gateway province,
being located at a crucial connection point in central China
that links the
north to the west and south to the east. AHTG operates around
90% of the
province's toll roads, contributing to the region's land
connectivity.
Strong Control, Supervision: AHTG is controlled directly by the
Anhui provincial
government, which AHTG says closely monitors its financing plan
and debt level.
AHTG also says that it requires approval from Anhui
Transportation Department to
develop expressway networks and that its board of directors are
appointed or
nominated by the government, except for the employee
representatives.
Integration "Mid-Range": AHTG's expressway business is an
important part of the
regional government's infrastructure plan and is thus backed by
significant
government support. Its integration reflects government capital
injections to
support its toll-road developments. For 2015-2016, around 20% of
AHTG's group
capex was funded by capital injections from the government.
Weak Standalone Profile: AHTG's business focuses on public
services for
transport, logistics and gas stations. Due to its heavily
capex-driven business
model related to toll road development, its net debt/EBITDA has
remained at
around 8x-10x for the previous three years and Fitch expected it
to stay in this
range in the medium term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Linkage with Municipality: Stronger or more explicit commitment
of support from
the Anhui government may trigger positive rating action on AHTG.
Significant
changes to AHTG's strategicimportance, diluted municipal
shareholding or lower
explicit and implicit governmental support could cause the
rating gap between
AHTG and Anhui to widen.
Creditworthiness of Municipality: An upgrade of Fitch's internal
credit view on
Anhui may trigger positive rating action on AHTG. A weaker
fiscal performance
and/or heightened indebtedness of the provincial government
could cause us to
lower our internal assessment of AHTG's creditworthiness and
this may trigger
negative rating action on AHTG.
