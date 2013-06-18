(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed APETRA's Long-term local and foreign currency ratings at 'AA' and
Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1+'. The Outlook is Stable.
RATING RATIONALE
The ratings reflect APETRA's status as a limited liability company, which
implies that APETRA is not subject to bankruptcy or liquidation proceedings.
They are also underpinned by the implicit state guarantee due to its strategic
importance for Belgium ('AA'/Stable/'F1+') in regards of the company's public
service role
Even if APETRA is financially autonomous, dividend distribution to the sole
shareholder (Belgian state) is not possible. APETRA's budget is not consolidated
within the state's debt. In case of dissolution the assets and liabilities of
APETRA would be transferred to the state or another public entity. APETRA does
not enjoy formal state support, however Fitch estimates that government
intervention would be rapid due to its strategic role and the tight monitoring
by the state of its finances.
As a company with a public service role, APETRA is subject to state control. The
chairman of the board of directors, which determines APETRA's policy and
monitors its operations, is appointed by the minister of energy. The
commissioner of the government ensures the law is upheld and administers
APETRA's statutes and management contract for the state.
The European directive requires each member state to hold strategic oil stocks
to cope with the risks of supply disruptions. APETRA is the exclusive manager of
this obligation for Belgium. Fitch estimates that APETRA's monopoly position
will not be changed in the medium term.
Even though APETRA does not aim to make profits, it recorded a net profit of
EUR126.5m in 2012 (2011: EUR122.1m). In accordance with its status, this is
incorporated into reserves. Fitch estimates that net profit should stabilise at
around EUR70m in the medium term, given that the financial profit is mainly
provided by the levy it receives for its public service role (95% of operating
expenditure).
At end-2012, debt reached EUR1.3bn and represented 9.4 years of cash generated.
After issuing a bond of EUR300m in 2012 (with a maturity of 8 years), APETRA
aims to issue an additional bond amounting to EUR400m in 2013, further expanding
the maturity profile. Moreover, for debt management reasons and to achieve a
favourable interest rate, APETRA will set up a bridging loan which will be
reimbursed by the bond. As the purchase programme is largely completed, the
outstanding debt would reach a peak in 2013 (EUR1.6bn) and decrease in the
medium term.
Levy is collected on a monthly basis, and is linked to the sales of each oil
companies and distributors in Belgium, so cash inflows are stable, but driven by
the demand. The proper recovery of this contribution is ensured through a
control by the state. Indexed on oil prices, Fitch estimates that the
calculation of the contribution allows reducing the price risk associated to the
purchase and renewal of stock.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade could follow a downgrade of the sovereign, an adverse change in the
legal framework, which Fitch considers unlikely at present, and a weakening of
support expected from the state. Conversely, a positive action on the rating of
Belgium would automatically be reflected in the rating of APETRA.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings are based on the following assumptions:
- An intermediate scenario (with a change of two percentage points on average
per year of crude oil prices)
- The implementation of the new European directive since 1 January 2013 which
implies a slight increase of the level of stock manages by APETRA.
APETRA is sensitive to the level of contribution collected on every litre of
petroleum product released for consumption by oil companies and distributors in
Belgium. Fitch estimates that the lack of definition of a minimum guaranteed
contribution to APETRA in case of lower oil prices reflects a risk in terms of
APETRA covering its costs.
The rating actions are as follows:
- Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
- Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+'
- Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'AA'