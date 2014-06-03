(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed APETRA's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' and
its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook is Stable. Its senior
unsecured notes have also been affirmed at 'AA'.
Fitch classifies APETRA as a dependent public sector entity (PSE) under its
rating of public sector entities criteria, due to the consolidation of its debt
into general government accounts, strong oversight from the government and its
strategic role in government policy through ensuring the security of oil
supplies for Belgium. As a result the ratings and Outlook of APETRA are
equalised with Belgium's ratings (AA/Stable/F1+).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
As a wholly owned entity by the State, in case of dissolution the assets and
liabilities of APETRA would be transferred to the State or another public
entity. Although APETRA is financially autonomous, dividend distributions to its
sole shareholder, the Belgian State, are not possible because of its public
service role. All net profits are incorporated into APETRA's reserves.
The European Directive 2009/119/EC requires each member state to hold strategic
oil stocks to cope with the risk of supply disruptions. APETRA is the exclusive
manager of this obligation for Belgium. In 2013, as requested by Eurostat,
APETRA - as with some state-owned enterprises - have been consolidated into the
general government accounts. Fitch assumes that the Belgium State is highly
motivated to provide support, in case of need, to APETRA and that it has the
legal and financial means to enable APETRA to meet debt-service obligations on a
timely basis.
Given APETRA's public service role, the Belgium State exerts strong
administrative, legal and financial oversight over the company. Following its
consolidation into general government accounts, this supervision has been
reinforced through the State's approval of APETRA's annual budget in addition of
the multi-year plan. On a quarterly basis, APETRA presents to the State its debt
levels and the value of its stocks.
In 2013, due to a correction of the calculation method, APETRA's required oil
stocks have diminished in absolute value, leaving it with stocks surplus to
requirements. This would allow it to sell some purchase rights of finished
petroleum products at market prices (tickets) in the medium term. Fitch
estimates that cash flow should stabilise at around EUR100m in the medium term.
At end-2013, debt reached EUR1.7bn and represented 15.4 years of cash generated
by APETRA. APETRA plans to repay some of its debt using its strong available
cash resources (EUR200m at end-2013) and net cash flow generation over the
medium term. Despite some exit fees, Fitch estimates that repayment would
improve the debt's profile of APETRA with debt of EUR860m by end-2019.
APETRA's levy is collected on a monthly basis, and is linked to the sales of
each oil company and distributor in Belgium, resulting in stable cash inflows.
Such collections are enforced through state control. Indexed to oil prices,
Fitch estimates that the calculation of the contribution allows for a reduction
in the price risk associated with the purchase and renewal of stock.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade could follow a similar rating action on the sovereign, an adverse
change in the legal framework - which Fitch considers unlikely at present - and
a weakening of expected support from the State.
Conversely, a positive action on the rating of Belgium would automatically be
reflected in the ratings of APETRA.