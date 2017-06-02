(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed APETRA's
Long-Term Foreign and
Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA-' with
Stable Outlook and
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. Its senior unsecured
notes have also
been affirmed at 'AA-'.
Fitch classifies APETRA as a credit-linked entity under its
public-sector entity
rating criteria, due to the consolidation of its debt into
general government
accounts, strong oversight by the government and its strategic
role in
government policy through ensuring the security of oil supplies
for Belgium. As
a result, APETRA's ratings are equalised with those of, and
credit-linked to,
Belgium (AA-/Stable/F1+).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Legal Status (Stronger)
APETRA is a limited liability company governed by public law
and, as such, is
not subject to bankruptcy risk. As a wholly state-owned entity -
its capital can
only be owned by the federal state - APETRA's assets and
liabilities would
revert to the state or another public entity in case of
dissolution. Although
APETRA is financially autonomous, dividend distributions to its
sole
shareholder, the Belgian state, are not possible because of its
by-laws and
public service role.
Strategic Importance (Stronger)
Oil is crucial for the domestic energy supply, representing the
first source of
energy consumed in Belgium. A European Directive requires each
EU member state
to hold strategic oil stocks. APETRA is the exclusive manager of
this obligation
for Belgium. The federal state, through its Ministry of Energy,
sets quarterly
the level of the contribution paid by oil companies to APETRA,
which must, by
law, cover APETRA's operating expenditure.
Fitch believes that the Belgian state is highly motivated to
provide support,
and that it has the legal and financial means to enable APETRA
to meet its debt
service obligations on a timely basis, as highlighted by the
EUR35 million
exceptional subsidy granted in 2016.
Control (Stronger)
Given APETRA's public service role and the entity's
consolidation into the
general government accounts, the state exercises strong
administrative, legal
and financial oversight. The state approves APETRA's annual
budget in addition
to its multi-year plan. APETRA reports its debt levels and the
value of its
stocks to the state on a quarterly basis.
Integration (Stronger)
Relations between APETRA and the state are codified by law,
by-laws, and a
management contract. APETRA's debt is included in the general
government's debt
of Belgium as required by Eurostat. Even though its debt does
not benefit from
an explicit guarantee from the state, it benefits from direct
access to the
Belgium debt agency, which significantly mitigates its
refinancing risk.
In 2017, APETRA's stockholding obligation (compulsory strategic
oil reserves)
decreased 36% as compared with 2016 to 3.5 million tons due to
an improvement in
the naphta yield, which enters into the stockholding obligation
formula. As of
end-March 2017, APETRA's stockholding obligation was covered by
the entity's oil
stocks.
The risk of refinancing is limited by APETRA's access to the
Belgium debt
agency, which will allow the entity to refinance debt at the
respective maturity
date. Despite a reduction in its oil stock requirements for
2017, APETRA's
outstanding debt (incl. debt owed to the Belgium debt agency) is
expected to
remain stable in the medium term.
APETRA's levy is collected on a monthly basis and is linked to
the sales of each
oil company and distributor in Belgium, resulting in stable cash
inflows. The
collections are enforced through state control.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade could follow a similar rating action on the
sovereign, an adverse
change in the legal framework - which Fitch views as unlikely at
present - and a
weakening of expected support from the state.
Conversely, positive rating action on Belgium would
automatically be reflected
in APETRA's ratings.
