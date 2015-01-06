(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS and VR
Arab Bank's IDR is driven by its standalone strength as
indicated by its VR. The
ratings reflect the bank's geographic diversification, with
notable operations
(branches, subsidiaries and affiliates) in the Gulf Cooperation
Council (GCC),
North Africa and Europe. The bank's operations in the GCC
countries and outside
the MENA region, and its holding of liquid assets mainly in
Europe (bank
deposits along with some high-quality investment securities),
enable the bank to
be rated higher than its peers in Jordan.
The bank's geographic diversification, solid capitalisation,
conservative
overall risk appetite, stable funding profile, the structure of
its network and
affiliates, and its liquidity management policies help mitigate
risks to its
credit profile associated with its domicile. Arab Bank's IDRs
are linked but not
capped by Fitch's view of Jordanian sovereign risk.
Fitch considers that some of the risks associated with parts of
the bank's
operations across the MENA region have lessened slightly, in
particular in 'Arab
Spring' countries. Asset quality is sound and has been stable
despite turbulence
in the region. Profitability is strengthening mainly because of
lower impairment
charges. Arab Bank has maintained its conservative lending
practices and
emphasis on maintaining high levels of liquidity. Nonetheless,
the operating
environment in Jordan remains tough and given instability in the
region, is
unlikely to improve materially in the near term. In addition, we
take into
account the significant underlying risks of operating in weaker
MENA countries,
(eg, Egypt, Tunisia).
The ruling against Arab Bank in the US in September 2014 - which
the bank is
planning to appeal - is one more example of banks' increasing
exposure to
litigation and other conduct risks. Uncertainty about the level
of fines and
potential related business restrictions is a significant current
risk for banks
generally, especially for those that have operations in higher-
risk markets.
Fitch is not currently factoring into the ratings any potential
loss from this
litigation, because of uncertainty regarding the final outcome;
at this stage it
is difficult to assess potential implications for Arab Bank,
financial or
reputational or otherwise.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS and VR
The Negative Outlook reflects residual risks to Arab Bank's
credit profile
arising from its domicile and the ratings would be downgraded if
Fitch's opinion
of Jordan's creditworthiness weakens.
An adverse change in Fitch's assessment of the bank's ability to
offset
sovereign-related risks (eg banking sector intervention risk or
transfer and
convertibility risk) or an increase in economic and political
risks in the
broader MENA region could also result in downward pressure on
the bank's IDRs.
In addition, a change in the bank's allocation of assets leading
to an increase
in its exposure to weaker, lower-rated, sovereigns relative to
equity would also
be negative for the ratings.
The bank's ratings are sensitive to the final outcome of the
on-going litigation
in the US. Should the final outcome be negative for the bank,
and should the
financial cost of a potential settlement or penalty have a
material negative
impact on the bank's capitalisation or should the litigation
negatively affect
the franchise and reputation of the bank, the ratings could be
downgraded.
Conversely, the Outlook could be revised to Stable if Fitch
views that Jordanian
sovereign risk has stabilised.
RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's
opinion that support
for Arab Bank from the Kingdom of Jordan, if required, is
possible, but given
Arab Bank's size, cannot be relied upon. The bank has several
core shareholders,
but it is difficult to assess their willingness and ability to
provide support
at all times.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
As Fitch does not factor in any support from the Jordanian
sovereign, the
Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are at their lowest
levels. Fitch
considers these factors are unlikely to change.
