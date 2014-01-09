(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, January 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Arab
Tunisian Bank's (ATB)
Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB' and
'BB+' respectively and has subsequently removed them from Rating
Watch Negative
(RWN). The Outlooks on ATB's Long-term IDRs are Negative. ATB's
Support Rating
has also been affirmed at '3'. A full list of rating actions is
provided at the
end of this comment.
The rating actions follow Fitch's downgrade of ATB's
Jordan-based parent, Arab
Bank Plc (AB), to 'BBB-' from 'A-' (see 'Fitch Downgrades Arab
Bank Plc to
'BBB-'; Negative Outlook', dated 9 January 2014 at
www.fitchratings.com).
Although AB's Long-term IDR has been downgraded by three
notches, ATB's
Long-term Foreign Currency IDR has been affirmed at 'BB' as it
remains capped by
Tunisia's Country Ceiling (CC) of 'BB'. ATB's Long-term Local
Currency IDR has
been affirmed at 'BB+', maintaining the one-notch differential
with its
Long-term Foreign Currency IDR.
Fitch is maintaining ATB's 33%-subsidiary Arab Tunisian Lease's
(ATL) National
Ratings on RWN and will resolve the RWN on ATL's ratings in 1Q14
as part of
Fitch's sector review of Tunisian leasing companies.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, NATIONAL RATINGS,
SENIOR DEBT
ATB's IDRs, Support Rating, National Ratings and senior debt
rating are driven
by the probability of support it could receive, if required,
from its majority
(64.2%) shareholder, AB. Fitch believes that AB remains
committed to ATB and the
development of retail banking in Tunisia, in line with AB's
strategy in the
Middle East/North African region.
While ATB's Long-term Foreign Currency IDR is capped by
Tunisia's CC at 'BB',
its Long-term Local Currency IDR is not. The Negative Outlook on
ATB's Long-Term
Foreign Currency IDR mirrors that on Tunisia. The Negative
Outlooks on ATB's
Long-Term Local Currency IDR and National Long-Term Rating
mirror that on AB's
Long-Term IDR.
ATL's National ratings reflect the limited probability of
support it is likely
to receive from its ultimate shareholder, AB, if needed, through
ATB.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, NATIONAL RATINGS,
SENIOR DEBT
ATB's IDRs, National ratings, Support Rating and senior debt
rating would be
sensitive to changes in Fitch's assumptions of AB's capacity
and/ or willingness
to support the bank. ATB's Long-term Foreign Currency IDR would
be sensitive to
a two-notch downgrade of AB's Long-term IDR, due to Tunisia's CC
currently
acting as a cap, and its Long-term Local Currency IDR and
Long-term National
Rating to a one notch downgrade of AB's Long-term IDR. The
Support Rating would
be sensitive to a downgrade of AB's Long-term IDR by more than
two notches.
ATB's Long-term IDRs and Support Rating would also be sensitive
to any downward
revision of Tunisia's CC, which is strongly correlated with
sovereign risk.
ATL's National Ratings are sensitive to a review of the impact
of both the
downgrade of AB's IDR on ATL and recent developments on its
stand-alone risk
profile.
The rating actions are as follows:
Arab Tunisian Bank
Long-term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB', Outlook
Negative
Short-term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Long-term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB+', Outlook
Negative
Short-term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3',
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'b'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA+ (tun)', Outlook
Negative
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+ (tun)'
National senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA+ (tun)'
Arab Tunisian Lease
National Long-term Rating: 'BBB(tun)'; maintained on RWN
National Short-term Rating: 'F3(tun)'; maintained on RWN
National senior unsecured debt rating: 'BBB(tun)'; maintained on
RWN
National subordinated debt rating: 'BB(tun)'; maintained on RWN
